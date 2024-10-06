I initially struggled to see the value of folding phones. I love a larger inner display as much as the next person, but we pay a massive premium for the feature. In addition, we have to accept numerous compromises caused by the folding form factor. I enjoy using my Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 , but it's more fragile than the Galaxy S24 Ultra. It also has a smaller battery and a less versatile camera system for roughly $600 more than the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

I wouldn't have a problem with the price if I felt the experience merited a premium over standard flagships. However, folding phone software has not taken advantage of the extra inner display space. I doubted if I'd ever be able to get excited about a folding device. Then I saw the Huawei Mate XT.

I think we're craving something different

Huawei solved the problem by going bigger

When I heard rumors of a tri-fold phone, I was skeptical. I barely saw the added value of bi-fold devices, so I didn't think a bigger internal display would solve the problem. However, seeing the Huawei Mate XT in action changed my mind. Its fully unfolded 10.2-inch display provides a fundamentally different experience, regardless of what Huawei did with the software.

The Huawei Mate XT opens fully to a 16:9 aspect ratio, which is fantastic for full-screen web pages and apps. It's more of a desktop experience on the go, and it's what I've waited for from folding phones. I also love how versatile it is, with the ability to partially unfold to a 7.9-inch display, similar to our current folding phone experience. When completely folded, its outer display measures 6.4 inches, so it's a reasonably compact device for how much screen real estate it provides.

It's expensive but more understandable

People will pay if they see the value

Folding phones are expensive. That's just the way it is. I would love to see prices fall, but we're six generations into the Galaxy Z Fold series, and prices have only gone up. Companies like Tecno have tried lower-cost options overseas, but those devices have questions about durability and longevity. I think we're stuck with paying a high premium for folding devices, and they'll need to create value to justify the hit to your wallet.

This may sound silly, but I don't mind the Mate XT's $2,800 price tag. It's an enormous amount of money, and prices may mirror bi-fold devices and never come down. However, unlike the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, the Mate XT offers something different. It feels like a different device class. I often hear the argument that folding phone prices are justified because we'd pay at least $2,000 for a flagship smartphone and tablet. If that's correct, we'd surely pay more for a device that combines a flagship smartphone with an actual tablet experience instead of the truncated version we get on today's bi-fold phones.

Samsung won't be far behind

It will release the sensible tri-fold

We've heard rumors that Samsung is developing a tri-fold phone. I'm confident the company will produce a sensible tri-fold if such a thing exists. It will most likely cost almost as much as the Huawei Mate XT but will be more consumer-friendly. And even with a global release of the Mate XT in the cards for early 2025, the eventual Samsung tri-folding Galaxy will be the best option for consumers in the US.

I've seen one bi-folding phone out in the wild with someone who wasn't in the tech industry. It isn't a category that has gained mass adoption, whether because of the price or the inconvenience of carrying larger folding phones. However, if Samsung were to produce a phone like the Mate XT that bridges the value gap and makes carrying a tri-fold worth it, I think we'll see more people start to buy.

I'm excited about the next generation of folding phones

I'm an enthusiast and like folding phones, but I'm also capable of seeing the downsides of foldables, like a lack of multitasking features. When I show someone a fancy new foldable from Samsung or OnePlus, it's met with the same reaction. People think they are really cool, but there is little genuine interest in buying one.

I think tri-folds have a chance to turn that around by providing additional value and a genuinely different experience that makes us more willing to pay a premium. I'm not saying everyone will run around carrying a $2,800 phone, but I believe I'll see more of them out in the wild in the next few years.