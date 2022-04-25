The US ban may have awfully crippled Huawei’s mobile business, but that hasn’t stopped it from being one of the top innovators in the industry. Much of that innovation currently resides at the foldable smartphone end. The Chinese company’s offerings are among the best you can spend money on – that is, if you’re indifferent to the lack of Google’s Mobile Services. Now, the Mate Xs from 2020 is all set to receive a successor, and it'll be launching later this week.

A new teaser dropped by Huawei’s Weibo handle with the tagline “folding flagship and the latest product launch event” (translated from Chinese) announces an April 28 launch date for the Huawei Mate Xs 2. Not much has been officially confirmed about the upcoming foldable, but some improvements to the hinge mechanism are expected.

Aside from that, the phone’s design overall looks near identical to its predecessor, according to leaked renders from tipster Geek Cao. There’s a unique outward folding implementation that allows for a foldable form factor but without the need for two separate displays, much unlike what we see on the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series.

Past reports have claimed that the Huawei Mate Xs 2 will be using the Kirin 9000 to handle the processing bits. Huawei's chip is comparable to the Snapdragon 870, at least benchmark-wise, meaning it’s likely fast enough for a flagship phone the Mate Xs 2 will be. We also know that the device will pack a 4,500mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging and that it will be booting into HarmonyOS 2.0.1, as revealed by its TENAA listing.

