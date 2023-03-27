Huawei is no longer the same company that it was a few years ago. US trade sanctions crippled its smartphone business, leading the Chinese giant to make some tough decisions. But the smartphone maker has not given up. After laying low for the last couple of years, Huawei made a splash with its recently announced P60 Pro and Mate X3, the latter being among the world's lightest foldable phones. These devices have made their debut in China so far, but Huawei intends to bring them to the international market later this year.

The company has scheduled the P60 series and a flagship product launch in Munich, Germany, on May 9, 2023. Alongside the P60 Pro, Huawei is expected to announce the European availability of the Mate X3, Huawei Watch Ultimate, and the FreeBuds 5 earbuds (via GSMArena).

Since these devices were announced in China a few days ago, almost everything about them is already known. The Mate X3 stands out from other foldables in the market with its lightweight design. It tips the scale at 239 grams, making it significantly lighter than the 263 grams Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

The foldable sports an IPX8 water-resistant body with a 7.85-inch inner folding display. On the outside, you get a 6.4-inch cover display with a tall 20.9:9 aspect ratio. This gives you plenty of room to use your frequently used apps with one hand without feeling cramped.

Ticking inside the Mate X3 is Qualcomm's last year flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC,12GB RAM, and up to 1TB of storage. Powering the foldable is a 4,800mAh battery with 66W wired and 50W wireless charging support. For cameras, there's a triple-camera setup on the rear featuring a 50MP f/1.8 primary shooter, a 13MP f/2.2 ultrawide, and a 12MP 5x periscope shooter, which is a rarity in foldables. For selfies, you get an 8MP camera housed in each display.

The Huawei P60 Pro packs mostly the same internals in a smartphone form factor and with an even more impressive camera setup. It has a 48MP primary shooter with f/1.4~f4 variable aperture, a 13MP ultrawide, and a 40MP f/2.1 periscope camera. For selfies, you get a 13MP f/2.4 camera housed in a punch-hole on the 6.67-inch 120Hz OLED panel.

Due to the trade sanctions on Huawei, the Mate X3 and P60 Pro will miss out on support 5G in Europe. Support for the connectivity standard is missing from the Chinese variants as well, as the Snapdragon chip only ships with a 4G-only modem. Plus, the devices won't have access to Google Apps, which is another dealbreaker. This was the same story with last year's Mate Xs 2, which found limited takers in the international market.

Despite these limitations, if the Huawei Mate X3 or the P60 Pro has caught your attention, you'll have to wait until May 9 to get your hands on them. Despite missing 5G support and Play Store access, don't expect these devices to retail for cheap. Pricing for the Mate X3 in China starts from $1,900, so the European price could start from around 2,000 Euros.