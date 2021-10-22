Despite all of Huawei's woes, the Chinese electronics giant isn't actually having the worst go of things this year. The Huawei P50 series showed the company can still make good phones, complete with a weird turn of events that saw Huawei use a Snapdragon 888 for those phones (it's still using its own Kirin 9000 CPU in the Pro, though). And in the wearables department, the Huawei Watch 3 and 3 Pro were recently introduced as the company's new premium smartwatch offerings, as well as its first smartwatches running HarmonyOS. That lineup is now being joined by the Huawei Watch GT 3, a new model with some pretty wild battery life claims.

Huawei claims its regular Watch 3 can pull off 3 days of battery life (and 14 days with "ultra power saving mode"). The Huawei Watch GT 3, on the other hand, is supposed to achieve 14 days of battery for the 46mm model, and 7 days of battery for the 42mm model. If you're using it heavily, expect those times to be cut back quite a bit — 8 days and 4 days respectively. Still, that's a pretty steep upgrade from most of the company's watches. This follows in the vein of its predecessor, the Watch GT 2, which had similarly lengthy battery life.

Otherwise, this seems to be a pretty decent fitness-oriented smartwatch, for what it's worth. It's running HarmonyOS, so you can expect an unamusing selection of third-party apps through Huawei's AppGallery storefront. The GT 3 is equipped with 4GB of storage, an "all-day" SpO2 monitor, and a heart rate monitor. It offers coaching modes that reference your historical workout data, and can give you a "professional" plan from there.

In the United Kingdom, the Huawei Watch GT 3 will start at £210 for the 42mm model and £230 for the 46mm model. Don't expect to buy these in the United States unless you're willing to import them, as Huawei is still on the US entity list.

