Summary The HTC U24 Pro boasts top-tier specs like a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, 12GB RAM, and impressive camera setup.

Despite its superior features, availability of the phone may be limited as it's currently only listed in Taiwan.

The HTC U24 Pro offers a sleek design with an ergonomic build and impact-resistant glass touchscreen.

Years ago, HTC was renowned for making some of the best Android phones on the market. Its devices were well-loved by consumers and could hold their own against competitors like Samsung, Apple, Motorola, and more. Despite this, HTC eventually faded from the spotlight as its profits dwindled and Apple and Samsung solidified their dominance. Despite this, HTC is showing it's still got some fight left with the launch of the HTC U24 Pro.

HTC has introduced the new mid-range smartphone in Taiwan, and it's a solid upgrade from last year's U23 Pro. The price might make you think twice, but it comes with a beefier chipset, better cameras, a bigger display, fast charging, and AI enhancements.

The HTC U24 Pro is an upper mid-range model powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset. It comes with 12GB of RAM and offers either 256GB or 512GB of storage, expandable via microSD. The display is a 6.8-inch OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and FullHD+ resolution.

On the optics side of things, the U24 Pro boasts a triple-camera setup on the back, including a 50MP main lens, a 50MP telephoto lens, and an 8MP ultrawide sensor. For selfies, it sports a 50MP front camera. Keeping the lights on is a 4,600mAh battery with 60W fast wired charging, 15W wireless charging, and 5W reverse wireless charging.

The HTC U24 Pro is available in only a few countries

However, the phone might be hard to get your hands on. Right now, it's only listed in Taiwan, priced at TW$18,990 (about $587) for the 12GB/256GB version and TW$20,999 (about $649) for the 12GB/512GB model. There's no word yet on availability in other regions. Despite this, the HTC U24 Pro looks like a solid offering from the company.

It runs on Android 14 and is IP67 rated. The phone ships in two colors: Space Blue and Twilight White. The phone's matte rear texture resists fingerprints, and its double-sided corner design provides a secure grip. As an upper-range model, the phone features a metal frame and heat-pressing technology for added durability.