In the age of seamless online browsing and interconnected applications, ensuring digital safety is paramount. As we depend more and more on browsers and apps, the threats that loom in the background evolve too. Every platform is tasked with a responsibility to shield users against potential risks. While it's simple to protect your privacy and stay secure online with a few steps on Android, the focal point today is on Chrome's latest move targeting desktop computers.

In a bid to enhance user safety, the Chrome 117 update introduces a proactive approach to managing browser extensions, as reported on the Chrome Developers page.

Beginning with Chrome 117, the browser will actively inform users if an extension they've installed is no longer available in the Chrome Web Store. As the page explains, there are three primary scenarios for such an occurrence:

The developer intentionally unpublished the extension.

The extension was removed due to a violation of Chrome Web Store policy.

The extension was flagged as malware.

Chrome's update aims to prioritize user safety without mistakenly affecting legitimate extensions. If an identified issue is resolved, the associated notification will be automatically removed. Moreover, developers will have a grace period to rectify or challenge potential violations before any notifications are shown to the users.

These safety notifications will prominently feature within the "Privacy and security" section of Chrome's settings. If users opt to "Review", they are directed to their extensions, allowing them the choice to either uninstall the suspicious extension or hide the warning. Notably, extensions that are determined to be malware will be auto-disabled.

Chrome has long championed the cause of online security, exemplified by its Safety Check feature. This tool empowers users to quickly assess their online safety by ensuring they have the latest security patches, identifying weak, reused, or compromised passwords, and fine-tuning safe browsing settings. These settings help mitigate risks posed by dangerous websites, downloads, and with the latest update, even extensions.

As digital ecosystems evolve, so does the need for reinforced safety measures. Chrome 117's introduction of safety checks for extensions showcases Google's relentless pursuit of creating a secure environment for its users across Android and all Chrome releases.