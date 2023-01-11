Source: Best Buy HP Chromebook x360 14c $499 $699 Save $200 Whether you're looking for a laptop for schoolwork, actual work, or just about any other need, short of hardcore gaming, the HP Chromebook X360 is worth your consideration. Its 2-in-1 design allows it to pull double-duty as a tablet, it has plenty of power, and right now it's $200 off. $499 at Best Buy

In the current Chromebook climate, brands like Acer and Lenovo dominate the conversation, and you might end overlooking options from companies like HP. But that would be a shame, because the company's X360 is a great example of why its ChromeOS laptops are worth your consideration. The 2-in-1 has an Intel Core i3 processor, which should provide more than enough power for most users, it's covered in Gorilla Glass and metal for durability, and it has premium features like a built-in fingerprint reader and Bang & Olufsen-tuned speakers. This rig typically sells for $700, but right now you can pick one up for a cool $500.

As with most laptops, there are several variants of the HP Chromebook X360, each with different hardware configurations. This deal is explicitly for the 14c, which comes with the aforementioned Core i3 (1115G4) processor, 8GB of RAM (which is almost mandatory for ChromeOS these days if you want to do any multitasking), and a 128GB SSD.

Why you should buy the HP Chromebook x360

Beyond the hardware we've pointed out already, the x360 also has a wide-angle webcam, a backlit keyboard, and it supports Wi-Fi 6. For ports, you get 2 USB-C, 1 USB-A, and there's a built-in card reader. It's also worth reiterating that this is a 2-in-1 machine — the keyboard is on a hinge that allows it to rotate and tuck behind the touchscreen, essentially giving you a 14-inch tablet.

Maybe the biggest knock against the x360 is the battery life — this can obviously vary greatly, depending on your usage, but just know that the expected uptime is in the 7-8 hour range, instead of the 9-10 hours you might see on other models. That one caveat is easier to overlook with today's $200 discount, and if you're in the market for a mid-range Chromebook, this one should be towards the top of your list.