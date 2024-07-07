HP isn’t a name most people associate with the best wireless earbuds, but since they acquired Poly back in 2022, the brand has been expanding beyond its solely business-focused product lines and dipping further into the consumer market. The Voyager Free 20 is HP Poly’s first pair of earbuds that resemble many competitors, with its stylish design and a $150 retail price. While they’re taking advantage of the company’s expertise in call quality and performance, some areas require a bit more attention.

HP Poly Voyager Free 20 7 / 10 The HP Poly Voyager Free 20 earbuds aren't packed with features but come with what most people want. Each bud has a 10mm speaker driver and three microphones, ensuring a good listening and calling experience. Thanks to a lightweight and comfortable design and long battery life, all-day listening is possible. They also offer multipoint connectivity, and the ANC and noise reduction help minimize distractions and improve call quality. Pros Stylish charging case

Multipoint support

Really good ANC

Long battery life Cons A bit pricey versus comparable earbuds

Barely any EQ control

Underwhelming bass performance with music $150 at Amazon $150 at HP

Price, availability, and specs

HP Poly products are mostly aimed at business customers, so it’s a surprise to see the Voyager Free 20 earbuds retailing for $150 to match many other upper-midrange competitors. Availability is currently limited to Amazon and HP’s website. However, if you’re inclined to make a large order, HP's business sales team will also work with customers for bulk purchasing.

At the time of this review, HP is running a sale that knocks $20 off the price.

Specifications Wired/Wireless Wireless Battery Life ANC On: Up to 8 hours (buds) and 28 hours (case). ANC Off 12 hours and 42 hours Noise Cancellation Hybrid Adaptive ANC, Transparency Mode Bluetooth Bluetooth v5.4, A2DP 1.3; AVCTP 1.4; AVDTP 1.3; AVRCP 1.6; GAVDP 1.3; SPP 1.2; RFCOMM 1.2; HFP Microphones 3 per bud IP Rating IP56 Charging type USB Type-C Driver Size 10mm Dimensions and weight (earbuds) 0.70 x 0.94 x 0.82 in, 0.01 lb Dimensions and weight (case) 2.72 x 1.96 x 1.14 in, 0.11 lb Price $149 Multipoint support Yes Expand

What’s good about the Voyager Free 20 earbuds?

Ready to go the distance

Close

Earbud comfort is one of the hardest things to measure, but it’s easy to understand how few companies get it right. Most of the buds I’ve tried are wearable for an hour or two before fatigue sets in, and a couple have been so bad I wanted to tug them out in as little as 20 minutes. However, something about the Voyager Free 20 buds keeps them from bothering my ears for longer than usual.

I didn’t complete an all-day listening session, but I did wear them for a bit over two hours while cooking and didn't feel any appreciable ear fatigue. That’s already breathing some rarefied air, so to speak. I don’t know that they’d still be comfortable by the end of eight hours at the office, but I would give them better odds than most other buds.

Battery life is the other side of a long listening session. The Voyager Free 20 buds are rated for eight or twelve hours, based on ANC usage. In my usage, that estimate may be a little optimistic, but it’s still better than many earbuds on the market, especially for how light they are. And if you’re leaving ANC off or dropping the buds into the case during a break, they’ll easily last a whole workday and beyond.

Speaking of ANC, noise reduction is comparable to many upper-tier buds. In fact, among the buds I’ve reviewed, HP Poly is still the best for ANC performance thanks to the Voyager Free 60+. The Voyager Free 20 buds aren’t quite as effective, but they’re close enough that I doubt most people would care about the difference. However, I should note that the Transparency Modes are nowhere near as good as they were in the Voyager Free 60+, and they’re basically just amplifying noise.

Call quality is similarly great, owed largely to the real-time processing that cleans up the audio for both ends of the conversation. There’s a distinct reduction in background noise while voices enjoy a decent boost in clarity.

Bluetooth performance also chalks up a couple more wins. First, the range and signal throughput are surprisingly good. I’m not sure how HP Poly is doing it, but these and the Voyager Free 60+ were abnormally good at long ranges and picking up a signal through walls and other obstructions. I’m also pleased to see multipoint enabled, so two devices can be connected simultaneously with one playing music or other audio, and the other can break through to play notification chimes or alert you to phone calls.

Finally, I want to give some attention to the charging case. It’s not a masterpiece, but looks more stylish than expected from a product built and designed under HP’s roof. The shape is reminiscent of that period when Samsung made everything pebble-shaped, and the glossy black lid draws attention to the company logo in a way that starts to feel genuinely fashionable. Unfortunately, this comes with the caveat; the glossy surface is a bit of a fingerprint magnet and scratches fairly fast. I haven’t had that much time with the buds and can already spot several faint micro scratches.

What’s bad about the Voyager Free 20 earbuds?

Not my first choice for music

If there’s any single aspect where I have reservations, it’s the music-listening experience. There’s no outright problem with audio quality in isolation, but when I compare it head-to-head against some other earbuds in the same price tier, the Voyager Free 20 buds sound compressed and somewhat shallow.

The best way I can illustrate this in words is to liken most music-oriented earbuds to the quality of listening to CDs, and the Voyager Free 20 is more akin to a good FM radio station.

I attribute this to two things. First, these 10mm drivers are tuned to perform well with podcasts and calls where most sounds come through in the mids, but they hit a limit with the tonal range of some musical genres. This is mostly evident in the bass response, which comes across as fairly timid and lacking in energy.