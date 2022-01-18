This year at CES we didn't end up seeing a ton in the way of new phones, but there was still plenty of mobile action happening in the laptop space. That meant a bunch of new Chromebook models, and just because CES is over doesn't mean the new releases have to stop. Today HP is pulling back the curtain on its latest range of mobile computers, including a couple new Fortis Chromebooks designed with the needs of students in mind.

Chromebooks already help us reduce the risks of damage from malicious software, but it sounds like hardware fortification is just as important with these Fortis models. HP's reinforcing the USB and power ports to make them more capable of holding up to daily abuse, and reinforced corners and hinges sound like just the sort of response you'd want to students casually tossing their laptops about. Here at AP we particularly love our keyboards and are just the slightest bit triggered hearing HP describe the anchored design it's using to prevent children from literally ripping the keys off.

Let's get started looking at the Intel Celeron-powered HP Fortis 14” G10 Chromebook. The 14-inch screen is available in HD and FHD resolutions, both with optional touch support, and folds 180-degrees flat. There's optional LTE, storage as high as 128GB, and either 4GB or 8GB of RAM. Students can work remotely with the privacy-protecting HD webcam, or on the go with its 47WHr battery. The whole thing weighs about 3.59lbs

If that sounds a little heavy, you might prefer the sound of the Snapdragon-based Fortis 11” G9 Q Chromebook. Slightly lighter at an even 3lbs, it's also the thinnest of the Fortis line. The smaller 11-inch screen has an HD resolution, and again HP provides the option to upgrade that to touch input. The Chromebook runs Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7c chip, paired with 32/64GB storage and 4/8GB RAM. Like its bigger sibling, this one's got its own HD webcam, optional LTE, and a 47WHr battery.

We're still awaiting word on pricing and retail availability, and hopefully can update you with that shortly.

