Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.
Our team's taking an off week this week, but the Android Police podcast goes on. This episode, we're bringing you a conversation with our producer Jules and John Maletis, VP of Product Management for Chrome at Google. We talk about how the company is working with its OEM partners to produce better Chromebooks like HP's Dragonfly Pro Chromebook and where the platform is after a pandemic-fueled boost in developmental support.
- HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook review: Not a black-and-white decision
- Gaming Chromebooks are real and going on sale from Acer, Asus, and Lenovo
- What is a Chromebook?
- Here is your first look at Material You on Chromebooks
- Chromebooks may soon signal the start and end of your day with custom wallpapers
Reach out to us - podcast@androidpolice.com