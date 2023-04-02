Our team's taking an off week this week, but the Android Police podcast goes on. This episode, we're bringing you a conversation with our producer Jules and John Maletis, VP of Product Management for Chrome at Google. We talk about how the company is working with its OEM partners to produce better Chromebooks like HP's Dragonfly Pro Chromebook and where the platform is after a pandemic-fueled boost in developmental support.

