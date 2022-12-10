Source: Best Buy HP Chromebook x360 14c $399 $699 Save $300 If you're looking to pick up a new laptop this holiday season, snag an HP Chromebook x360 14. With a touch screen and 360° hinge, you're getting an easy-to-use computer with solid specs and software updates to last you until mid-2029. It's all for $399 — a whopping $300 off. $399 at Best Buy

When it comes to getting a laptop you can use for work, school, or general procrastination online, the best Chromebooks make for ideal choices. You probably know them as machines for web surfing and, if you really need them, Android apps, but they're also dipping their toes as great cloud gaming companions, too. This particular Chromebook model does all of the above and usually retails for $700, but you can get it for a mere $400 on Best Buy right now.

What makes the Chromebook X360 14c a great choice

There are a ton of HP Chromebook X360 models floating around retail sites right now, nevermind the vast choice in ChromeOS hardware. This particular one is model 14c-cc0013dx. What does that mean? It means it's got an Intel Core i3 processor and 8GB of RAM — more than enough for running ChromeOS decently which, by the way, will mean you'll get software updates through to mid-2029. You'll also have plenty of room to play around whether its documents or apps with 128GB of storage space.

As most Chromebooks, you'll get to play around with this one by flipping from laptop to tablet mode anytime you feel like it. With a 14-inch touch screen at Full HD screen resolution, you'll have a great experience interacting with app interfaces, streaming colorful movies, or playing games of all sorts.

Why this deal?

Overall, we're looking at a pretty good choice when it comes to Chromebooks. Price, however, hasn't been on its side as it's gone for $700 at full retail. That's why we're so happy to see it hit $400 right now at Best Buy — you'll have until December 12 to take advantage of this $300 discount.

Best Buy also offers trade-in opportunities, so if you have an old laptop you no longer need or use, you may end up saving quite a bit more money. Ahead of the holidays, you might be able to spend less than you'd have thought on a good computer.