There are plenty of good 2-in-1s in the world. "Two Hearts" from Phil Collins brings to mind a good example, but the HP Chromebook x2 is an even better one — you can have it be a tablet when you want or have it behave more like a laptop when you don't. And it's so worth picking up right now when you can get it for a song (ha, sorry).

Our Matt Sholtz gave the x2 a sparkling review for being an incredibly portable computer with all the trimmings — kickstand, keyboard, active pen that wirelessly charges when docked to the tablet magnetically — and a nicely bright and colorful 11" 2160 x 1440 touch display. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c chipset enables it to have its own cellular connection while ensuring 10-hour battery life and with guaranteed Chrome OS updates through 2029, you'll be able to make it last long into the day and keep it going through the years. You'll also get 8GB of RAM, 64GB of flash storage (with more via a separate microSD card), and two USB-C ports.

Price has always been a concern for the Chromebook x2, though. WIth an MSRP of $599, how could it have not been? But with the occasional sale dipping it down to $399 these days and this particular sale from Best Buy plunging it to $299 (effectively half off), we think now is as good a time as any to steal it first and think about how to use it (or gift it) later.

Get the HP Chromebook x2 for $299

Buy at Best Buy

The best Samsung Galaxy S22 screen protectors in 2022

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Jules Wang (1340 Articles Published) Jules joined the Android Police team in 2019. Before that, he was at Pocketnow. He loves public transportation, podcasts, and people in general. He also likes to take views from the bigger picture in technology from how people are attracted to it to how it's utilized across every other industry. More From Jules Wang