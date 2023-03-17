HP Chromebook 15a (15a-na0063dx) $229 $349 Save $120 The HP Chromebook 15a is a great option for those looking for a budget-friendly, full-sized Chromebook. Not only is the screen big, at 15.6", but the touchpad is extra large, and the keyboard has a full 10-digit numpad. The only thing not big about this HP is its price tag. $229 at Best Buy

Shopping for a good budget Chromebook — or any laptop, for that matter — can be a tough task. You want something with a nice, big display for productivity, speedy enough performance that you don't constantly feel sluggish, and a price tag that won't break the bank. All that at once is a tall order, and most of the time you'll be lucky if you find something that meets even two of the three requirements, but this discounted HP Chromebook 15 sure comes close to hitting the trifecta. It has a big 15.6" display, solid performance, and right now it's on sale for just $229.

Why you should buy the HP Chromebook 15

It's worth noting that today's deal is specifically for the 15a model, which is a more budget-friendly version of the HP Chromebook 15. The 15a still has a lot to offer, though, considering its price tag. HP gives it a large 15-inch display, a full-sized keyboard with numpad, and a comfortable, big touchpad. All of these features should make dealing with everyday tasks like online banking, budgeting, emailing, and web browsing that much more comfortable and efficient. Throw in two USB-C ports, a USB-A port, a 720p wide-angle webcam, and all-day battery life, and you really have the makings of a solid laptop.

Your performance expectations should be somewhat tempered, though, and there's not enough power here for high-resolution gaming, or editing 4K videos. The Intel Pentium Silver processor is just fast and efficient enough to keep this machine humming through emails and spreadsheets without slowing you down. The presence of 8GB of RAM is nice, as that should keep you from feeling too bogged down with multiple browser tabs open, and at least the measly 64GB of storage can be expanded via the microSD slot.

It essentially comes down to this: if performance is a top priority for you, you may be better off looking at other, more expensive models. But if you price and display/keyboard size are more important, this HP Chromebook 15a is a fantastic option — get it while you can with this discount.