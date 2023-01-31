Source: HP HP Chromebook 14 Well-rounded traveler Compact and lightweight $213 $340 Save $127 HP's Chromebook 14 is a compact clamshell laptop ideal for those on the move or younger children. There are plenty of configuration options available (starting at a more affordable price compared to the Acer Chromebook 317), and you can get up to a 1080p display for crisp viewing. The keyboard is comfortable, the top-firing speakers remain unmuffled, and the port selection is generous. Pros Compact and sleek 14-inch build Four different displays to choose from Solid battery life Starts at a more affordable price Cons Not as powerful Not as much screen space No number pad From $330 at HP $213 at Amazon $300 at Walmart

The HP Chromebook 14 and the Acer Chromebook 317 are both clamshell laptops available with touch displays, and they have a similar upper-range price that might make it harder to choose between the two. However, their significant size difference and feature set will likely appeal to different types of users.

The Chromebook 317 is considered one of the best Acer Chromebooks out there thanks to its larger size, while the HP Chromebook 14 is a more portable option with plenty of available configurations. Let's take a close look at these two Chromebooks to help you decide which is the right fit.

HP Chromebook 14 Acer Chromebook 317 CPU Intel Celeron N4500 Intel Pentium Silver N6000 Memory 4GB 4GB, 8GB, 16GB, LPDDR4x Storage 32GB, 64GB eMMC 64GB, 128GB eMMC Display 14 inches, 250 nits, 16:9 aspect ratio 1366 x 768 (HD), anti-glare, touch (optional) 1920 x 1080 (FHD), anti-glare, WLED, touch (optional) 17.3 inches, 16:9 aspect ratio, 1920 x 1080 (FHD), touch Ports Two USB-C, USB-A (5Gbps), 3.5mm audio, microSD card reader Two USB-C 3.2, two USB-A 3.2, microSD card reader, 3.5mm audio Camera 720p (HD) 720p (HD) Audio Dual B&O speakers Dual speakers Wireless Wi-Fi 5, Wi-Fi 6 (optional), Bluetooth 5 Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5 Battery 47Wh Up to 10 hours Form Clamshell Clamshell Dimensions 12.82 x 8.6 x 0.7 inches (326.6mm x 218.4mm x 17.78mm) 15.8 x 10.5 x 0.89 inches (401.3mm x 266.7mm x 22.6mm) Weight 3.24 pounds (1.47kg) 4.85 pounds (2.19kg) AUE June 2030 June 2030 USI Compatibility No No

Price and availability

HP's Chromebook 14 (with product number 14a-na1) is readily available on HP's official website and numerous third-party retailers, including Amazon and Walmart. HP offers better customization options to help you get exactly what you want, such as different displays, more storage, and different networking options. Prices start at about $330 for a base model with 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and a 14-inch HD non-touch display. Stepping things up, a model with 64GB of storage and FHD touch display costs about $420.

You'll be able to find competitive pricing at third-party retailers, though you'll generally have fewer customization options to work with. Nevertheless, Amazon has different colors and different display types to choose from. With a solid discount, you might be able to pick up an HP Chromebook 14 for somewhere around $200.

The Acer Chromebook 317 can be found at Acer's official website, but you can also grab it from third-party retailers like Amazon and Best Buy. Its starting price is $450 at Acer, and Best Buy has a model with twice as much memory (8GB) for about $499. The model from Best Buy has a 17.3-inch FHD touch display, 64GB of eMMC storage, and Wi-Fi 6. The Chromebook 317 might cost more than HP's laptop, but it may be worth the premium for those who need the extra screen real estate.

Acer lists up to 16GB of RAM and 128GB of eMMC storage on its website, though these models are much harder to find. You'll be able to find models with 8GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage much easier when shopping.

Design

HP's Chromebook 14 is considerably smaller than the Acer Chromebook 317, and those who often travel or simply hate a bulky pack will appreciate the compact size. It weighs less, is thinner, and has a smaller footprint. Despite the size, HP managed to squeeze in dual B&O-tuned speakers to flank the keyboard, as well as a 720p webcam above the display. The Chromebook 14 is primarily made from plastic, but it looks quite sleek with a silver finish.

The Acer Chromebook 317 is less portable due to its size and weight, but some people will appreciate the huge 17.3-inch display and the extra space for a number pad, top-firing speakers, and a large touchpad. Made primarily from plastic with a darker matte finish, this laptop is built to maximize productivity, right down to the port selection and keyboard layout. In our Acer Chromebook 317 review, Games and Apps Editor Matthew Sholtz noted that "typing at a fast clip was never an issue."

Acer's Chromebook 317 includes two USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a microSD card reader. And despite the HP Chromebook 14's smaller size, it also has two USB-C ports, one USB-A port, 3.5mm audio, and a microSD card reader. You'll be able to connect your favorite accessories, and both laptops will work with the best Chromebook docks.

Wi-Fi 5 is available in the Chromebook 14, but it looks like HP is offering the upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 at no extra charge. The Chromebook 317 comes with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5 as standard. These are both clamshell laptops, and anyone who loves using their laptop as a tablet will likely want one of the best Chromebooks.

Display

The HP Chromebook 14 and Acer Chromebook 317 are made to be used as notebooks, though they both have touch display options. HP has four 14-inch displays to choose from, each costing more as you scale up the resolution. The introductory screen has a 1366 x 768 (HD) resolution, non-touch panel, anti-glare finish, and 250 nits brightness. This display is also available with a touch panel and has similar specs.

Moving up, you can get a 1920 x 1080 (FHD) resolution with 250 nits brightness, an anti-glare finish, and either touch or non-touch functionality. At 14 inches, the HD resolution won't look terrible, but we recommend making the jump up to FHD if you're using the laptop for work and productivity. Going from non-touch HD to FHD only costs about $20 at HP, and it will make everything look a lot better.

The Acer Chromebook 317 has just one 17.3-inch display option, but it's made for professionals who need lots of space for multitasking. It has a 1920 x 1080 (FHD) resolution, 16:9 aspect ratio, and touch functionality. It could be a bit brighter for those working outdoors, but otherwise, it provides solid color and contrast. If you need to see more at once, this is definitely the way to go.

Performance and battery

If you need the best performance possible, Acer's Chromebook 317 has an Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor with four cores and four threads that can be combined with up to 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of eMMC storage. As mentioned, finding models with peak memory and storage is difficult; models with 8GB of RAM and 64GB of storage are much more common. That's still a solid support system, and the microSD card reader makes it easy to add storage. This all plays into the Chromebook 317's focus on productivity. This is a fanless device, but it performs well using Android apps.

The HP Chromebook 14 is equipped with an Intel Celeron N4500 CPU with two cores and two threads, running at the same 6W TDP. It's not going to match the Pentium in the Acer laptop, but it will still easily handle productivity and streaming through Android apps. You pay a performance penalty, but the nimble build should compensate for it anytime you need to leave your home or office. It comes with 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of eMMC storage; you can expand available space via the microSD card reader.

We saw about six hours of real-world battery life from the Acer Chromebook 317, which is less than Acer suggests (usually the norm with laptop manufacturers). On HP's side, you can expect better battery life thanks primarily to the smaller (and in some cases lower-res) display and less potent CPU. You should be able to baby the laptop into double-digit hour range, but don't expect as good of an overall performance.

Which is right for you?

The Acer Chromebook 317's size makes it best suited for more permanent use in an office or home. It's not really a laptop that you want to carry around on a daily basis, as it weighs in at just under five pounds. The larger 17.3-inch display is perfect for multitasking productivity and streaming, but it's probably not a laptop you'll want to take with you to a cafe. Battery life also drains quicker, meaning you'll want to carry around an AC adapter if you're going to be out for the day.

In contrast, the HP Chromebook 14 is much more compact and is easier to travel with. It won't match the level of performance of the Acer 317, but many people just need a portable laptop that can handle productivity work and streaming with long battery life. Both laptops offer a generous selection of ports, have modern wireless networking capabilities, and have comfy keyboards flanked by top-firing speakers.

Price will also play a factor. HP's laptop starts at a more affordable price, and there are a bunch of different configuration options available to match your budget. Acer's Chromebook 317 is a bit less flexible when it comes to configuring a model, and you'll usually end up paying more.

