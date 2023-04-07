HP Chromebook 14 $400 $700 Save $300 Built for performance, this HP Chromebook 14 2-in-1 features a powerful 11th Gen i3 processor paired with 8GB RAM to deliver one of the strongest Chromebooks within this price range. The experience will be as smooth as some higher priced laptops, offering an extremely versatile Chromebook that can be used for work, school, and even light gaming. $400 at Best Buy

Chromebooks have made big strides over the years in terms of performance, evolving from budget-friendly basic machines to full-fledged laptops that offer a wide range of uses. The ChromeOS operating system may be lighter and simpler than Windows or macOS, but that doesn't make it any less capable in terms of what these Google-based machines can accomplish.

This is especially true with the HP Chromebook 14, which features an impressive set of hardware under the hood to offer one of the most versatile 2-in-1 machines within its price range. At its discounted price of $400, this is a Chromebook that's worth checking out – whether your in it for business, school, or even light gaming.

Why the HP Chromebook 14 2-in-1 is worth your money

The HP Chromebook 14 2-in-1 sits within the mid-range tier of Chromebooks, with hardware under the hood that delivers a premium-feeling experience that works will in almost all situations. The 11th Gen Intel i3 processor provides smooth and responsive performance, and the 8GB DDR4 RAM offers plenty of bandwidth to handle resource intensive applications – such as photo and video editing – with relative ease.

Gaming is also possible with these specs, thanks to the inclusion of Intel UHD graphics, but it's worth noting that while you'll be able to do some gaming on this machine, you won't be running the latest titles at max resolution or ultra settings. There's enough juice here to play the latest Android games, but most AAA titles will be out of the question. While ChromeOS is planning to support Steam, which has a larger library of games to check out, you'll definitely be running them at lower settings on this Chromebook.

The main downside about this Chromebook is the smaller 128GB SSD, which offers a decent amount of storage out of the box, but will fill up quickly – especially if you're using it for editing. Thankfully, that can easily be remedied with inclusion of two USB Type-C ports and a USB Type-A port, which allows the use of USB-C flash drives and other external storage options to up the capacity. These are a cheap and easy way to beef up on storage space, and work extremely well with Chromebooks in general.

At its normal price of $700, the HP Chromebook 14 2-in-1 may be a bit outclassed by similar machines – such as the comparable Acer Chromebook 317. At $400, however, it offers an incredible value, delivering a versatile and powerful 2-in-1 system at a more budget-friendly price point.