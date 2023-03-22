Source: Best Buy HP Chromebook x360 14c $399 $699 Save $300 Despite being a few years old, the HP Chromebook 14c is still worthy of your consideration — especially at today's discounted price. You get a full 1080p touchscreen display, solid performance, and a backlit keypad with fingerprint scanner, all for under $400. $399 at Best Buy

Chromebooks tend to fall into one of two distinct, easy-to-identify groups: budget and premium. You could arguably make a case for a third group, of more mid-range options, but those two really define the landscape. Budget Chromebooks usually cost less than $400, and are more likely to have plastic casing, lower-res displays with larger bezels, and tend to lack high-end features, like backlit keyboards. With premium Chromebooks, we're looking at stuff like sharper 1080p displays, thinner bezels, and some much more attractive aluminum casing. But what if you could have the best of both worlds: premium looks and features, but with a budget price tag? It turns out you absolutely can, with the HP Chromebook x360 and its current sale price of just $399.

Why you should buy the HP Chromebook x360

Just like regular PC laptops, Chromebooks can vary a ton based on how they're configured, so let's get this out of the way first: this deal is specifically for the HP Chromebook x360 14c, with its 14" 1920 x 1080 display, an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB SSD. Granted, this model has been out for more than two years, but at this price point, it's still very much worth your consideration.

Thanks to that touchscreen input, you can use the 14c like a standard laptop, or fold back the keyboard and use it like a tablet. That's great not only for browsing the web or taking notes, but it gives you a number of viewing options while binging your favorite shows. The premium features continue with a backlit keyboard, which offers great feedback while typing, a fingerprint reader for added security, and a pair of Bang & Olufsen-tuned speakers.

As for performance, it really depends on what type of tasks you'll be doing on your Chromebook. If you're looking to play graphic-intensive games, or edit 4K videos, you should probably look elsewhere. But if you want something that will handle your daily tasks, school work, enterprise work, and entertainment, with ease, you won't be disappointed.

Battery life is solid too, estimated between 10-12 hours, and the port selection includes two USB-C, a USB-A, and a microSD card reader. Add in the wide-angle HD webcam (with built-in privacy switch) and Wi-Fi 6 compatibility, and there's not a lot more you could ask for from a Chromebook in this price range. So why settle for less? Grab the HP Chromebook x360, and get all this premium stuff at a budget price.