Humane has stopped selling the AI Pin immediately and all existing devices will become unusable after Feb 28, 2025.

Humane will delete all consumer data on Feb 28, 2025.

Remember the Humane AI Pin, which launched in April 2024? The $699 AI device had a rocky launch, plagued by fundamental issues — it just did not deliver anything close to what it promised. Worse, the hardware was not up to par, with Humane mailing all its 37 AI Pin owners in June 2024 to stop using the bundled charging case due to a potential fire hazard. Well, HP has decided to end Humane's agony by acquiring it.

HP is acquiring Humane for $116 million, but the deal excludes the company’s AI wearable business. Instead, HP will gain access to the company's intellectual property, talent, and CosmOS.

Humane separately announced that it will immediately discontinue sales of the AI Pin, and all previously sold devices will cease functioning after February 28, 2025. Any offline features will work even after this date, but online features like AI access and calling will stop working. Essentially, the device will turn into a paper brick after February 28, 2025.

Humane will provide refunds to AI Pin customers still within their 90-day return window. However, they must submit a refund application, with the company providing prorated refunds for the Humane subscription. This might not go down well with customers who got the AI Pin soon after launch, as the shutdown will turn their $700 wearable into junk within a year of launch.

As part of the shutdown, Humane will delete all consumer data stored on its servers on February 28, 2025, at noon PST. So, if you have used the AI wearable to take pictures, videos, or notes, download them from Humane's .Center before that.

Oh, and don't expect Humane to send you a replacement for the faulty charging case. Instead, the company will provide you with a partial refund of your purchase price after February 28, 2025.

