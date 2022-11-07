We've seen some of the best Chromebooks go on sale in recent weeks, and that's a situation we're only going to get more of as we start closing in on Black Friday. Our latest deal isn't going to blow your hair back with bleeding-edge specs or performance numbers, but if price is a major concern for you, you're probably not going find anything more affordable than this HP Chromebook on sale at Walmart for just $79.

This deal is for the HP Chromebook 11A G8. Like we said, the hardware here isn't anything to write home about, with components like an 11.6" HD display, a lower-end AMD processor, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB storage. You're not going to be playing the latest Steam games with this laptop, or rendering 4K movies, but it's perfect for homework, emails, bookkeeping, and light web browsing.

Everbody should be able to jump on this deal very soon (starting at 7pm Eastern on November 7) but if you're a paid Walmart+ member (or just signed up for the 30-day free trial) you've got the chance to already snag this deal, ahead of the madding, virtual crowd. The rest of us will just have to wait a couple more hours.