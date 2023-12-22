Shopping for a new printer can be a bit of a nightmare. There are just so many options to choose from, with a wide range of prices and features, and then you have to consider how hard and expensive it will be to find ink and toner cartridges down the road. Fortunately, 'tis the season for giving, and the folks at HP want to help make the process a lot more affordable and stress-free. For a limited time, you can buy one of the company's popular all-in-one printer models, with up to two years worth of free ink, at a significant discount.

Prices start at just $40 for the HP Deskjet 2734e Wireless All-In-One Inkjet Printer, and go all the way up to $230 for the powerful HP Smart Tank 6001. All the models listed below are on sale right now, with discounts of up to $115, and you can decide which features and price are best for you. Not sure what you're looking for? No worries! We've highlighted our top three favorite deals below, and if you don't see something that fits the bill there, the others are listed just below that.

The best HP printer deals

HP DeskJet 2734e All-in-One Printer $40 $85 Save $45 If price is the biggest factor in your buying decision, go for the HP DeskJet 2734e. The DeskJet line has been around for more than 30 years, and despite this model's low price, it can scan and copy like the other all-in-one models. It's the perfect printer for basic documents such as shipping labels and school reports, and it comes with 3 months of free Instant Ink. $40 at Best Buy

HP Smart Tank 6001 All-in-One $230 $345 Save $115 If you want a printer that will let you set it and forget it, consider the Smart Tank 6001. It has self-healing Wi-Fi, meaning it automatically detects and repairs connectivity issues, a 150 sheet input tray, and it comes with enough ink to print up to 8,000 pages in color. It's the most expensive printer on our list, but it also has the biggest discount. $230 at Best Buy

HP Envy Inspire 7955e Wireless Color All-in-One Printer $150 $220 Save $70 The HP Envy Inspire 7955e really hits the sweet spot between price and features. It has an automatic document feeder, a built-in photo tray, it supports Chrome OS wireless printing, and it can print up to 15 pages per minute. Not bad for $150. $150 at Best Buy

Other HP printer deals

As with the printers mentioned above, these are all-in-one units, meaning they not only print but also scan and copy. They are also all wireless, for quick and easy printing from your mobile device, and include at least 3 months of ink with purchase. If you are going to be printing photos, you might consider the Envy Inspire 7255e, and if you are going to be using the printer a lot, check out the Smart Tank 5000. It has a lot of the same features as the Smart Tank model listed above, and it includes up to 2 years of ink for free.