The Chrome OS platform hit a major milestone late last year with the introduction of the Chromebook Plus program. Any machine bearing the Chromebook Plus badge has met stringent hardware requirements regarding performance, storage, display and webcam resolution, and has access to exclusive Chromebook Plus features. This means you can get a capable laptop at an affordable price, like this Chromebook Plus 15.6-inch from HP. It has everything you'd want in a $500 laptop, except today you can pick one up for just $300.

Why the HP Chromebook Plus 15.6-inch should be your next laptop

Perhaps you're a student looking for a new laptop to take notes, or binge your favorite show, or an office executive looking for a machine that can handle those WFH days. Or maybe you just need a daily laptop for browsing the web, sending emails, and casual gaming. If you match any of these categories, or feel like your needs align with any of them, this laptop is for you. It's a great mid-range, casual Chromebook option, with enough display and performance to keep up with your productivity when you need it to.

The non-touch display measures 15.6", which hits the sweet spot between portability and screen real estate, and it offers full HD 1920x1080 resolution. The Chromebook is powered by an Intel Core i3 processor and 8GB of RAM, and it packs 128GB of storage. You also get the benefit of HP's 1080p HP True Vision webcam, with built-in privacy shutter, Wi-Fi 6E support for fast, reliable wireless Internet, and a full-size keyboard with a number keypad. Rounding out the features is a microSD card reader, a USB-A port, and a pair of USB-C ports with HP's fast charging tech. This means you can charge this laptop from 0-50% in just 45 minutes.

We mention this model in our buyer's guide to the best HP Chromebooks, and if you think it'll meet your needs, it's absolutely worth buying at this price. And as a side note, if $300 is still a bit pricey for your budget, you can always check out the Open-Box options listed just below the price tag on Best Buy's website. This won't be for everyone, but for those open to it, you can get this HP Chromebook Plus in 'Excellent' Open-Box condition, so essentially brand new, for just $223. That's almost an additional $80 off, and it ships for free. Anyway, whichever route you decide to take, just make the decision quickly, before the price tag jumps back up to $500.