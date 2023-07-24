Automotive tech has come a long way in the past couple of decades. From Bluetooth media playback to ultra-wideband-powered virtual car keys, new cars are brimming with all kinds of wireless technology. Here's the lowdown on what technologies like Wi-Fi, NFC, and UWB do in cars.

Bluetooth

Bluetooth connectivity in cars lets you transmit audio from your phone to your vehicle for both media playback and phone calls. When connected over Bluetooth, your phone more or less treats your car like a giant Bluetooth speaker on wheels.

Because of Bluetooth's technical limitations, it can only transmit so much data. Audio is a perfect fit, but more advanced connectivity features like wireless Android Auto require in-car Wi-Fi.

Wi-Fi

Cars use built-in Wi-Fi in a couple of ways. First, and probably most apparent, in-car Wi-Fi can provide internet connectivity to devices inside the vehicle. Cars with Wi-Fi connect to the same mobile data networks as smartphones and provide access to that mobile data connection to other devices over a local Wi-Fi network. This might seem unhelpful at first because our phones already connect to mobile data, but it can be useful for devices like tablets and laptops (used by passengers).

Because Bluetooth doesn't support the same high data bandwidth as Wi-Fi, in-car Wi-Fi connectivity is a requirement for using wireless Android Auto. Small, inexpensive devices like the AAWireless and Motorola MA1 that upgrade standard, wired Android Auto setups to a wireless experience do so by acting as a Wi-Fi-enabled intermediary between your car and your phone. The phone sends data to the dongle over Wi-Fi, and the dongle feeds that data to your car over a wired connection.

UWB

UWB is short for ultra-wideband. Not to be confused with Verizon's confusingly branded "5G Ultra Wideband" mmWave service, proper UWB connectivity is used for precise, short-range location tracking for connected devices. Apple's AirTag trackers, for example, use UWB to help iPhones pinpoint lost items with startling accuracy.

In properly equipped cars, UWB connectivity can let your vehicle know when your UWB-compatible phone is nearby, which, according to early adopter BMW, allows the car to "automatically unlock, turn on its lights, or even launch preconfigured personalized settings" once you're within range. Futuristic!

RFID

RFID stands for radio frequency identification. RFID readers send signals that, when received by an RFID tag, cause the tag to transmit a unique signal back. That unique signal identifies the tag to the reader.

In cars, RFID is used in several ways. Many vehicles manufactured since the late 1990s that use physical keys rely on RFID to authenticate those keys. This makes things more difficult for would-be car thieves. The key must match the ignition, and the RFID tag inside the key needs to transmit the correct data to the car. Otherwise, it won't start.

Fobs for vehicles with push-to-start ignitions work in much the same way. When you press the ignition button, antennas in the car send a wireless signal to the key fob, which then transmits a signal back to the car. If everything matches up and there's an approved fob inside the car, the car starts.

While cars from Tesla can be remotely locked and unlocked using your phone, they also come with RFID key cards you can use to unlock and drive your vehicle in case your phone is dead or missing. However, Tesla notes that RFID cards can't be used to unlock or lock its cars automatically based on proximity.

NFC

NFC, or near-field communication, is a type of short-range wireless communication commonly used in mobile payment applications like Google Wallet. It's a specialized type of RFID that facilitates two-way data transfer over short distances.

As with UWB and RFID functionality, keyless entry is a common use case for NFC in vehicles. Auto manufacturers like BMW, Hyundai, and Kia offer smartphone apps that use your phone's NFC antenna to unlock your compatible car. Tap your phone on your car's door handle, and you're in.

Because NFC's range is limited compared to UWB, NFC-based keyless entry doesn't automatically unlock your car when you get near it. You'll need to bring your phone within a few inches of the car to unlock it.

