Android Police has been the go-to resource for Android news since 2010, and gradually over our lifetime, we’ve begun using our expertise to recommend products and services to you that our team of experts believe will make your life better. We promise you, our readers, that our coverage will always remain independent with honest opinions from our team of experts all around the globe.

Whether it’s the latest Android phones or smart home products, a new Chromebook, or a new pair of earbuds, we always pick the right expert to trial the products for us. We also give every product a fair shot throughout our review process. These rules also apply to our Buyer’s Guide coverage. We use these rules to ensure we’re recommending the absolute best products that are perfect for your needs.

Our promise to our readers

We’re never compensated for reviews, ever. While we receive product samples to review, we never accept payment for reviews and don’t allow companies to compromise our independence.

Sponsored posts will always be clearly marked at the top of the article, so you can rest assured you're reading independent content.

We thoroughly test every product we review. It’s important we use every product we review how our readers will in order to deliver the best recommendations. We spend at least a week using each product day-in and day-out to get a good feel for them before sharing our thoughts.

We’re always selective in what we decide to review. It’s important that we select products that you, the reader, want to see tested. If we decide to review something, it’s because we see its value for our audience.

We’ll always tell you exactly how we feel about a product. If something is terrible, you’ll know it. If something is amazing, you’ll know that, too. But even terrible products can have redeeming qualities, and great products can have downsides. We’ll always ensure that you get a rounded view of everything we test.

We’re always trying to improve. If we fall short on our promises laid out here, or you just have a great idea to share for how we could do better, reach out to our Editor-in-Chief James Peckham to share your thoughts. He’s always willing to listen to your feedback.

Our review scoring system

Our scoring system runs from zero through to 10 out of 10. You’ll rarely see us award that top score, but the truth is it’s very rare you’ll find the absolute perfect tech product that deserves that almighty result. Below is an overview of our scoring system:

1-2: Do not buy these products. They’re not worth your time, and you’ll only feel you’ve wasted your money.

Do not buy these products. They’re not worth your time, and you’ll only feel you’ve wasted your money. 3-4: This product has some merits, but it largely doesn’t meet our expectations. It may be suitable for some people with specific use cases, but be sure to read our review thoroughly to know all of its faults before purchasing.

This product has some merits, but it largely doesn’t meet our expectations. It may be suitable for some people with specific use cases, but be sure to read our review thoroughly to know all of its faults before purchasing. 5-6: If a product scores around here, these are good choices that do what the manufacturer claims, and in some areas, they may impress us further. Be sure to read our coverage thoroughly to know why it didn’t score higher.

If a product scores around here, these are good choices that do what the manufacturer claims, and in some areas, they may impress us further. Be sure to read our coverage thoroughly to know why it didn’t score higher. 7-8: If you spot a review with this score, you’ll be making a sensible decision for your next purchase. There may be drawbacks that mean the product hasn’t scored higher, but these will be suitable for what you need, and they may occasionally exceed our expectations, too.

If you spot a review with this score, you’ll be making a sensible decision for your next purchase. There may be drawbacks that mean the product hasn’t scored higher, but these will be suitable for what you need, and they may occasionally exceed our expectations, too. 9-10: These products are the absolute best of the best. They may not be total perfection for everyone, but they consistently exceed our expectations. If a review scores this, you should seriously consider buying it.

Our Most Wanted review award explained

The Android Police Most Wanted award is our sign that a gadget is among the absolute best of the best. If you spot the above logo on a review, we heartily recommend it. Only our top recommendations get the Most Wanted award, and you’ll spot it inside the reviews of our top products.

Any product in any price category can get the Most Wanted award. It just has to be better than the competition in its price segment, and it has to be exciting to our writers on the Android Police team.

Our reviews team

Android Police is a global team of writers with many years of experience reviewing consumer tech gadgets. The Android Police team is focused on providing an easy-to-read, in-depth, and honest review or Buyer's Guide for you. Our team has varying levels of expertise, but we have experts in the world of smartphones, tablets, Chromebooks, audio, fitness, smart home, and every other topic that we cover. For example, top-end smartphone reviews are usually handled by our Phones Editor Will Sattelberg, while reviews of the latest earbuds are often handled by our Gadgets Editor Taylor Kerns.

Everyone on the Android Police team has a specialism and a core interest, so we try to ensure those people take the reviews for each category they care most about to ensure you get expertise in our criticism. If you want to know more about the Android Police team, please visit our Meet the Team page.