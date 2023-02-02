You'll need to adjust your strategies to succeed in the latest game mode

Battle Mode is a new secondary game mode in Marvel Snap. Since Marvel Snap's release, players have been forced to play competitive games with random matchmaking. With the latest update, this core mode is unchanged, but the addition of Battle Mode offers players a way to play unranked private games.

It isn't immediately obvious how to play Battle Mode, so we'll show you how to get started, all while offering some tips and tricks to give you an edge over your friends.

How to create and join a Battle Mode game

Before you get started, make sure a friend is ready to join you.

How to create a Battle Mode game

Open Marvel Snap. Tap the joystick icon at the bottom of your screen. Tap Friendly Battle. Select a deck by tapping it to the left of the Create button. Tap Create. Send the match code to your friend.

How to join a Battle Mode game

Open Marvel Snap. Tap the joystick icon at the bottom of your screen. Tap Friendly Battle. Select a deck by tapping to the left of the Create button. Tap Join in the center of your screen. Enter the code from your friend. Tap Join at the bottom of your screen.

Once both players are connected, the game will immediately start.

How to play Battle Mode

Battle Mode uses the same mechanics as the original game mode but with a few extra twists.

Firstly, each player is given a health bar of ten points. Battle Mode games consist of multiple rounds, each identical to a regular Marvel Snap Game. At the end of each round, the losing player will lose health equal to the cube total of that round. Once a player loses all their health, they lose the game.

You won't get a chance to swap out your deck in Battle Mode, so you'll know most of the cards in your opponent's deck after a couple of rounds. Here are some tips to help you utilize these mechanics to reach victory.

Essential Battle Mode tips and tricks

From Round 5 onwards, games are automatically Snapped. If you lose some early games, these higher stakes mean you can make a swift comeback. You can't deal more damage than you have health remaining. This means that while making a comeback is possible, you cannot Snap with impunity. Don't hold back in early rounds. It may be tempting to hide your deck and give up some early health, but with only ten health, you'll find this can be a disastrous strategy.

Battle Mode is the perfect way to play Marvel Snap casually

Battle Mode isn't ranked, so you can try wild new decks without consequences. While the match format is different, you'll still need to employ the same strategies you would play in regular games to reach victory. Once you've tested out some new decks in Battle Mode, try these advanced tips and tricks to make your way up the ranks.