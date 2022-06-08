Epic Games' Fortnite is still one of the best Android games out there, a highly popular battle royale that's a big part of why the genre went mainstream. Despite the growing popularity of newer games in the genre, players inevitably return to Fortnite for their battle royale fill. But seeing an influx of veterans means you might need to up your game when it comes to earning that sweet Victory Royale. Fortunately for you, Android Police has compiled a handy tips and tricks guide for beginners to help anyone and everyone learn how to win in Fortnite.

Tips and tricks to earn your first Victory Royale

Changing your in-game settings: Toggle 60 FPS, turn on auto-fire mode (best for beginners), customize your touch and motion sensitivity sliders to your liking (remember that lower sensitivity yields the most control over aiming), enable voice chat to communicate more effectively with teammates, and turn on visualize sound effects. 2 Images Close Looting for the highest rarity gear and Shield Potions. The colors are grey (common), green (uncommon), blue (rare), purple (epic), orange (legendary), and gold (mythic). Hold onto your purple, orange, and gold for weapons/gear. Drinking a Shield Potion adds a shield for your health, giving you an extra layer of protection before enemies damage your health bar. Arming yourself with a weapon takes priority. Try to acquire weapons that suit long-range combat as well as close quarters, such as snipers for long-range and shotguns for short-range. Getting caught without a weapon spells trouble. 2 Images Close Playing stealthy will ensure your survival over being too aggressive. If you see enemy players, try to hide and not alert them of your location. If you spot empty houses and open doors, players may have recently visited that location, so always scout around and walk/crouch (limit your noise) before moving into open space. Keep track of the Storm, and always plan to move closer to the next circle before the larger circle shrinks. The Storm closes in faster the longer a match lasts. Having your back against the Storm also means no enemies are behind you. Play to the objective. You'll spend the majority of each round gathering equipment and scouting the map, but at some point, you'll be forced to engage in skirmishes with enemy players. Only take on fights you'll confidently win. Make sure the coast is clear before looting dead bodies, some players camp bodies as bait for easy kills with a sniper rifle nearby. Improve your mechanics. You're sometimes outpaced during a skirmish, thanks to varying player skill levels. This is why we look to Epic Games' Fortnite creative mode for additional help. The creative mode allows users to upload custom maps and design mini-games to enhance the experience; just input any Island Code in the Island Code tab. Consider including aim trainers and playing deathmatch modes as your warmup regiments (we suggest loading up Trickshot Deathrun - Got Aim pt. 3: 2732-3053-0999 and aim training course by Teadoh: 9588-0826-4314); that way, you'll be ready to pounce during your encounters. 2 Images Close

Note: Gameplay screenshots originate from Nvidia's GeForce Now streaming service for Android devices. It's currently one of our favorite options for playing Fortnite on mobile. You can obtain better performance than the native Fortnite app version while enjoying high-quality graphics.

Practice makes perfect in Fortnite

It's no hidden secret that improving in any game/mode requires a lot of repetition. Practice makes perfect, and eventually, the tips and tricks we've compiled in our guide will become second nature. If you're on a hot streak for Victory Royales in Fortnite, maybe check out Apex Mobile Legends to test and expand on your battle royale skills.