Xiaomi was among the first companies to announce a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered phone: the Xiaomi 13 series. While the phone launched in December 2022, its availability has been limited to China. Two months after its debut, the company is finally ready to bring the Xiaomi 13 to international markets, making it a strong contender for our list of the best Android phones. Xiaomi is holding the phone's global launch event in Barcelona on February 26. You can always watch the live stream to learn more about the Xiaomi 13 and its Leica-branded camera.

When is the Xiaomi 13's 'Behind the Masterpiece' launch event?

Xiaomi is holding the 'Behind the Masterpiece' Xiaomi 13 international launch event on Sunday, February 26, in Barcelona. This is just a day before MWC 2023 begins. The live stream will start at 8 AM PT/11 AM ET/5 PM CET/9:30 PM IST.

How to watch the Xiaomi 13 launch event live

If you have not been invited to the Xiaomi 13's launch event, worry not. The company will live-stream its event from Barcelona on YouTube, Twitter, its website, and Facebook, so you can catch all the action live from the comfort of your couch.

The event's listing is already live on YouTube and is embedded below. You can use the Notify me button to automatically get a reminder before the event starts on February 26.

What to expect from the Xiaomi 13 event

The Xiaomi 13 Pro and its massive 1-inch Sony IMX989 sensor will be the highlight of the February 26 event. While Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered phones like the OnePlus 11 and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra are available internationally, none pack a 1-inch Sony IMX989 sensor. Plus, Xiaomi is using a Leica-branded lens to improve imaging performance further. Expect the company to heavily promote the 13 Pro's imaging capabilities at its launch event on February 26.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro features a "nanobiological" ceramic back, while the blue shade has a leather-like finish. It is unclear if Xiaomi will bring the latter to the international market. At the front, the phone houses a 6.73-inch curved OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Prices for the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro start from CNY 3,999 and CNY 4,999, respectively. However, the international models will likely carry a higher price tag. Do note that Xiaomi is unlikely to launch the 13 series in the US. The international launch will include markets like India, parts of Europe, and selected South Asian regions.

If you don't care much about the camera, the company will also launch the Xiaomi 13 internationally. The phone essentially has the same specs as its Pro sibling, but it packs an inferior camera setup consisting of a 50MP Sony IMX800 sensor, a 10MP telephoto, and a 12MP ultrawide to achieve a lower price point. It also charges at 67W vs. the 13 Pro's 120W charging speed.

Xiaomi could also spring a surprise at the event by announcing the Xiaomi 13 Lite. Rumors suggest the phone could sport a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chip, a 50MP primary camera, and a 6.55-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED panel. Also, expect the company to unveil new earbuds or a smartwatch at the event.