Xfinity makes it easy to stay up-to-date on your favorite shows through its expansive streaming options, and here's the better news: you don't need a TV box to take advantage of it. While Xfinity does offer a lot of different TV boxes with a range of different features, you can watch its channel lineup on your phone, computer, or TV with nothing more than an internet connection (and possibly a streaming device.)

The majority of people use a box, but it's expensive. Xfinity charges roughly $10 per month ($120 a year) to rent a TV box. Depending on the system, you might also have a nearly-$10 HD technology fee tacked on. All those small payments start to add up quickly, so ditch the box and use your own equipment. You'll only need to pay the channel package fee each month, rather than a lot of unnecessary, often hidden, fees.

While there are hundreds of free channels available on Xfinity Stream, most of the popular and in-demand content is locked behind a subscription. You cannot sign up through the app, so make sure you have an account beforehand.

Watch Xfinity on your phone

You don't need a streaming box; all you need is the Xfinity Stream app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play Store.

Open the Xfinity Stream app and sign in using your Xfinity account. Select one of the four tabs at the bottom of the page. The Home tab suggests content based on your preferences. The Live TV tab shows you what channels you can access; My library tab gives easy access to shows you've added to your list, downloaded, or purchased; the Browse tab lets you search for specific keywords or content. Tap the show you want to watch. It will stream directly to your phone, so it's best to do this when you are on Wi-Fi.

Close

Watch Xfinity on your computer

If you have a hankering to watch something on a bigger screen, you can always use your computer and access Xfinity Stream through your browser.

Go to xfinity.com/stream. Select Sign in in the top-right corner of your screen. Enter your username, followed by your password. If you plan to watch often, ask it to keep you logged in. Browse through channels or select Live TV at the top of the page, then select the programming you want to watch.

Watch Xfinity on a smart TV

These days, a smart TV can be yours for less than $100. It's easy even for someone on a budget to get access to a wide range of programming, and the good news is that most smart TVs are compatible with the Xfinity Stream app. You can download the app on the following TVs:

Amazon Fire TV

LG TV

Samsung Smart TV

Xumo TV

Note that you can also cast to any TV that supports Google Chromecast or Apple Airplay, so brands like Vizio are great companions for watching on your phone.

Be aware that many Xfinity Stream features will not work with third-party devices. You will not be able to navigate using the Xfinity Voice Remote, order Pay Per View events, or access Xfinity apps. Only Amazon Fire TV and Roku support NOW TV content.

Watch Xfinity Stream through a streaming device

You probably already have at least one streaming device, but Xfinity Stream is not compatible with every device out there. In fact, its compatibility is somewhat limited to the following:

Roku

Apple TV

Xfinity Flex streaming box

The app cannot be downloaded on any other platform, but a Roku Stick or a Roku TV will let you access Xfinity programming, as will Apple TV. The Xfinity Flex streaming box is an option for customers with only Xfinity internet, and it connects to your TV via HDMI. The major difference is that it does work with the Xfinity Voice Remote and offers access to Xfinity's on-demand library, paid subscription services like Max, and much more.