Google's next Made by Google launch event is on October 6th. Kicking off at 10 a.m. ET, we'll see the launch of the Pixel 7 and the Pixel Watch, which were announced earlier this year at Google I/O.

While the Google Pixel 7 and the Google Pixel Watch have been heavily leaked ahead of the event, it's still worth tuning in to see what surprises Google has in store. It's doubtful it will be as exciting as Apple's removal of the SIM card. Still, expect some major Google hardware announcements at the event.

If you're considering getting one of the best Android phones, and the Pixel 6 looks attractive, it may be worth waiting for the Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro.

When and where is the Made by Google 2022 event?

The October Made By Google event will occur on Thursday, October 6th, at 10:00 a.m. ET, in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. The event will be livestreamed as well. We expect all devices announced at Google's event will be available to pre-order after the event, with leaks suggesting the phones will go on sale on October 18th. If you're not on the East Coast, here are the time zones for other areas in the US, UK, and parts of Europe.

07:00 PT

10:00 EST

15:00 BST

16:00 CEST

How to watch Made by Google 2022

There are two ways to watch the event. If you're in the U.S., Great Britain, or Australia, head to the Made by Google event page to watch the livestream. You can also use this page to set a calendar reminder, so you don't miss it.

Regardless of your country, you can watch the livestream on YouTube. Click Notify Me to receive a reminder before the event starts. And while AP's own Will Sattelberg will be at the event, you can watch the event with the rest of the AP staff on the stream below. You can also follow our takes on the event live by following AP's Twitter account.

What will be revealed at Made by Google 2022?

The Pixel 7 has been leaked to death, and we know a fair amount about the Pixel Watch. However, the rest of the lineup is less clear. For a more detailed breakdown, read our article on what we expect from Made by Google 2022.

New Google Nest hardware

While we don't know specifics, the event's launch page confirms there will be "additions to the Nest smart home portfolio." We've seen a few rumors about what could be announced, but unless we see any leaks this month, we'll have to wait until the event.

Budget Chromecast

Rumors surrounding a new 1080p Chromecast have been circling since the start of 2022. If it's going to be announced, it'll likely be on October 6th.

Google Pixel tablet

At Google I/O 2022, Google confirmed that it will release the Pixel tablet in 2023. However, this doesn't mean we won't see any additional information at Made by Google. If we're fortunate, we might get a hands-on demo.

October 6th is an exciting day for Google fans

While the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro launch isn't surprising, the new Pixel Watch will be an exciting addition to the range of Android smartwatches. Expect a detailed review from us on release. It might even make it to our list of the best Android smartwatches.