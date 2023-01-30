The Samsung Galaxy S23 series launch is nearly upon us, following months packed with leaks and rumors. It's been three years now since we've had an in-person Unpacked event for Samsung to introduce its flagship smartphone lineup, and we are very much looking forward to its return. While we'll be there to check it out in person, you can always follow along from the comfort of your screen of choice. Here's how you can live-stream Samsung's Unpacked event to see the Galaxy S23 make its formal debut.

When is the Samsung Galaxy S23 Unpacked event?

The Galaxy Unpacked event for the Galaxy S23's unveiling is scheduled for February 1 in San Francisco at 10 AM PT/1 PM ET/7 PM CET. The live stream will also begin at the same time, so you get to experience the launch in the same way virtually as in-person attendees.

How to Watch the Samsung Galaxy S23 launch event live

Samsung will live-stream the Galaxy S23's launch on its YouTube and home page. The stream's listing is already live on YouTube, and you can use the Notify me button on the page to get a reminder when the stream is about to start.

What to expect from the Samsung Galaxy S23 Unpacked event

Undoubtedly, the star of Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked February 2023 event will be the Galaxy S23 series. The flagship smartphone lineup represents the best of what Samsung has to offer. Leaks have already extensively detailed the phones, and there's little left to know about them now.

Thanks to its multi-year partnership with Qualcomm, Samsung plans to use a special variant of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 inside all Galaxy S23 variants this year. The Ultra model will also switch to a 200MP sensor, which promises some significant low-light image quality improvements.

A recent leak indicates the S23 series will launch with One UI 5.1, including a bunch of minor usability improvements. The new One UI build should also make its way to Samsung flagships from the last few years.

In addition to the new phones, Samsung will unveil its Windows-based Galaxy Book 3 laptop lineup at the event. A leak suggests at least one of the models will feature an OLED touch screen (via SamMobile), a first for a Windows laptop.

If you have already decided to buy the Galaxy S23 series and/or the Galaxy Book 3, consider pre-reserving the devices ahead of their official unveiling. Samsung will give you $50 off if you reserve the Galaxy S23 and up to $100 off if you pre-reserve both a phone and the Galaxy Book 3.