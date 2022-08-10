After months of rumors, Samsung is all set to announce its 2022 foldable lineup—the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4—at an Unpacked 2022 event later today (August 10). The devices have leaked extensively, revealing almost everything about them. But that does not mean you should not be excited about them. The company leads the nascent foldable market, and it will be interesting to see how the improvements in its 2022 foldables help improve usability. The Korean giant is not holding a physical event but will live stream the virtual event for all to see. The launch event is scheduled to start on August 10 at 9 am ET (6 am PT / 6:30 pm IST / 3 pm CET), and you can watch it right here.

Samsung is live streaming the event on YouTube so you can watch it from the comfort of the couch on your TV, tablet, or phone. The event will start a few hours from now, and you can use the 'Set Reminder' option on YouTube to automatically remind you when it is about to begin.

Apart from the usual performance improvements thanks to the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, the new foldables should also offer better battery life. The Fold 4 will allegedly sport a better primary camera and use the same 50MP primary shooter as seen on the non-Ultra Galaxy S22. There should also be some tweaks to its hinge design and form factor to aid usability.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 should run on Android 12L, packing several of the big screen enhancements that Google has introduced for foldables and tablets. Samsung is beta testing One UI 5 on the Galaxy S22, but the new foldables will launch with One UI 4.1.1 onboard.

Samsung tends to offer hefty discounts and offers during the preorder period. So, if you have already made up your mind about buying any of these devices, make sure to preorder them to get a better deal. If you are in the US, you can reserve the Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Flip 4 to save $200 on them.

The company is also expected to announce the Galaxy Watch 5 series at the event, focusing on improved battery life and faster charging time. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will be a new addition to the lineup, with rumors indicating it will feature a titanium casing and offer up to 2-3 days of battery life. The Galaxy Buds Pro's successor may also debut at the event.