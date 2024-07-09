Summary Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 Unpacked event on July 10 will showcase new wearables and devices.

The event will be live-streamed on YouTube for global viewership.

Expect hardware upgrades, new AI features, and design refreshes in Samsung's foldables, earbuds, and smartwatches.

Samsung's second major Galaxy Unpacked event of the year is almost here. While the first event at the beginning of the year focused on the launch of the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy AI, the July 10 Unpacked event will be all about the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Flip 6, and the company's new wearables. As always, Samsung will livestream the launch event, so you can catch all the action live without being physically present for the in-person media event.

When does the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 Unpacked launch event begin?

Samsung is holding the second Galaxy Unpacked event of 2024 at the Carrousel du Louvre, located next to the iconic Louvre Museum in Paris, France. It is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. CET on Wednesday, July 10. You can find the event's start time in your time zone below:

9 a.m. ET

6 a.m. PT

1 p.m. GMT

6:30 p.m. IST

8 a.m. CT

10 p.m. KST

The in-person event is for press and media members only. However, Samsung will livestream its summer Galaxy Unpacked event on YouTube, so you can watch it from anywhere in the world on any device you own.

How to watch Samsung's summer Galaxy Unpacked launch event live?

Samsung's YouTube page has already made the Galaxy Unpacked event listing live. You can head over to the page and use the Notify me button to get a reminder about the July 10 event before it is about to start.

The YouTube livestream page will also show a countdown to the hours left before the event starts.

Samsung's 2024 foldables, earbuds, and Galaxy Watches are almost here

Close

Samsung started the year with the launch of the Galaxy S24 series. Six months later, the company is all set to unveil its flagship foldable and smartwatch lineup of the year. The Galaxy Z Fold and Flip series are among the most popular foldables in the world, and the Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 should pack some big improvements over their predecessors that should further boost their popularity.

Leaks indicate the Z Fold 6 could be notably slimmer and lighter than the Z Fold 5 while packing the typical yearly upgrades like a faster chip and better display. It will apparently also adopt a Galaxy S24 Ultra-esque design with squarish corners.

As for the Flip 6, leaked renders suggest it will retain the same design as the Flip 5. Instead, Samsung will focus on internal upgrades, equipping the phone with a vapor chamber for better heat dissipitation and a bigger 4,000mAh battery for longer battery life. The phone's primary camera could also get a big upgrade to a 50MP sensor, allowing it to capture more details and deliver low-light performance.

Apart from all the hardware upgrades, Samsung's 2024 foldables should launch with new Galaxy AI features. The company has been at the forefront of integrating AI features into its phones, and it would like to continue that trend.

Alongside the new foldables, the Korean comapny is expected to unveil the Galaxy Watch 7 at its summer Galaxy Unpacked event. Leaks have already spoiled Samsung's party, revealing almost everything about its upcoming smartwatches. The main highlight should be the new Exynos W1000 chip, which claims to bring remarkable performance and efficiency improvement.

Taking a cue from Apple, Samsung could add a new Galaxy Watch Ultra to its smartwatch lineup this year featuring a rugged design.

Samsung should also take the wraps off the Galaxy Buds 3 series at the event. The company plans to give its earbuds a major design refresh with this iteration, adopting an AirPods-like design with a long stem. The Buds 3 has leaked numerous times in the last week or so, with some people even getting their hands on them ahead of its official release.

Lastly, after teasing the Galaxy Ring at its first Unpacked event at the beginning of the year, Samsung's smart ring should officially debut at its July 10 Galaxy Unpacked event. While the company has already revealed the Galaxy Ring's design and size options, there's still a lot we don't know about it, including the price.

Knowing Samsung, preorders for most devices should start right after the Galaxy Unpacked event ends. If you plan on picking up any of the new products the company unveils at the summer Galaxy Unpacked event, make sure to take advantage of Samsung's pre-reserve offer to score at least a $50 credit towards your purchase.