Samsung's first Galaxy Unpacked event of 2025 will take place on January 22. The livestream kicks off at 10 a.m. PST, so you can see all the new Samsung gear unveiled live as long as you tune in.

Samsung is holding its cards close to its chest, but we can expect details on the Galaxy S25 series and One UI 7. We'll probably see a demonstration of a new, AI-powered, Bixby upgrade. A new Galaxy Ring is in the works, and we may get our first look at Samsung's XR (extended reality) smart glasses. You'll find all the details of the livestream below, so don't miss out on the biggest Samsung event of the year

When does Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event start?

Samsung is hosting Galaxy Unpacked 2025 in San Hose, California on January 22, 10 a.m. local time. If you don't live in the PST time zone, here's when the event livestream will kick off in your time zone:

10 a.m. PST.

1 p.m. ET.

6 p.m. GMT.

7 p.m. CET.

11:30 p.m. IST.

While Samsung has only invited members of the press and influencers to the event, you can watch the new Galaxy products unveiled at the same time by tuning in to the live stream.

Where to watch Galaxy Unpacked 2025

Samsung's video listing for Galaxy Unpacked 2025 is live on YouTube. You can tune in at the start time, or click the Notify me button for YouTube to send you a reminder a few minutes before the event starts. You can also watch the livestream through the Samsung website. Alternatively, you can watch Galaxy Unpacked 2025 right here through our YouTube embed below.

What to expect at Galaxy Unpacked 2025

Samsung's YouTube listing for Galaxy Unpacked 2025 merely says "A true AI companion is coming." However, we have plenty of leaks that leave little to the imagination about what we'll see revealed on January 22.

A new model to launch alongside the Samsung Galaxy S25 series

The staple of any Galaxy Unpacked show is the latest slate of Galaxy S-series phones. It looks like 2025 will see the launch Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra, but there's a new, slimmer, kid on the block.

The appropriately named Galaxy S25 Slim is rumored to measure 6.4mm thick, a whole 0.8mm thinner than the Galaxy S25. Apart from that, it'll pack the same internal hardware and camera setup.

Source: OnLeaks/SmartPrix

The only catch is that it looks like we'll have to wait until May for the phone's launch, although we can expect Samsung to unveil more details at Galaxy Unpacked 2025.

Leaked renders of the new Galaxy S25 phones show a switch to rounded corners for the Ultra model. For its smaller siblings, rumors point to minor design changes for the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus, like a slimmer frame and slightly larger screens. We expect the phones to use Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset in the US, but it's unclear whether the international model will also have the Snapdragon 8 Elite or a new Exynos chip.

We'll also discover how much these phones will cost. If you're thinking about picking up the Galaxy S25 Ultra, you may have to stomach a price increase depending on where you live.

A full breakdown of One UI 7

The first One UI 7 beta is already available for Galaxy S24 phones, so we already have a good idea of what to expect. For the most part, the update successfully splices iOS features into One UI; there are plenty of upgrades that make the entire experience feel more cohesive. From what we've seen in our time with the One UI 7 beta, none of this is revolutionary, but it makes a new Samsung Galaxy phone significantly more attractive in 2025.

We can expect Galaxy Unpacked 2025 to show off the biggest changes of One UI 7. All indications point towards the Galaxy S25 launching with the update. The Samsung Galaxy S21 and newer devices will also receive this update.

AI upgrades for Bixby

Bixby with generative AI capabilities is already available in China on the W25 and W25 Flip, but we expect Samsung to showcase it at Galaxy Unpacked 2025. Just like Gemini, the upgraded voice assistant should be able to process complex commands with deep integration into its native software.

Details are scarce on exactly how AI-powered Bixby will differentiate itself from Gemini and ChatGPT, so hopefully we'll see a full demonstration at Galaxy Unpacked 2025

A new smart ring and glasses

We're expecting Samsung to unveil two more pieces of Galaxy hardware at Unpacked 2025. The first of these, the Galaxy Ring 2 is rumored to bring two larger sizes (for a total of 11) plus more accurate sensors and improved AI features.

More exciting will be the unveiling of XR smart glasses. While the product launch is rumored for the third quarter of 2025, on January 22 we should get our first look at the smart glasses.

Get your first look at the latest innovations from Samsung

US preorders for the Samsung Galaxy S25 series will likely start immediately after the livestream ends. Samsung tends to offer limited-time deals for early-bird buyers so check out the Samsung website to see if it's worth upgrading to the latest Samsung handset.