Samsung's flagship Galaxy S23 series debuted at the beginning of this year. But that does not mean the Korean giant is done with its major product announcements for the year. Samsung is holding its second Galaxy Unpacked event of the year on July 26th, where it is set to announce some of the most anticipated foldables of the year: the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5. Additionally, the company will continue its dominance in the Android smartwatch segment with the Galaxy Watch 6 series. If you are excited about Samsung's upcoming products, here's how to catch all the action live.

When does the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event start?

Samsung is hosting the next Galaxy Unpacked event on July 26th in Seoul, South Korea. This is the first time the company is holding a product launch in its home country. The event will begin at 8 PM local time in Seoul, 11 AM UTC, 7 AM ET, 4 AM PT, 1 PM CET, and 4:30 PM in India. Due to the launch unveiling being held in Korea, the event's start time is a bit odd for the US folks.

Given the number of products Samsung is rumored to announce, the event should last around 90 minutes.

How to watch Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event live

You don't need to be in Seoul, South Korea, to watch the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event live. Samsung will livestream the product launch, so you can watch it from anywhere in the world. And since the event stream is being hosted on YouTube, you can watch it on any device you wish to, including your TV or tablet.

You can find the Galaxy Unpacked event's YouTube embed below. Open the stream on your phone's YouTube app or your PC and tap the bell icon to be notified when the launch event starts. In case you are late, worry not. Use the scrubber on YouTube to rewind the feed.

Alternatively, you can head over to Samsung's website to view the livestream, though even there, the company has embedded the YouTube stream.

What to expect at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023

Thanks to a barrage of leaks, Samsung's entire Galaxy Unpacked 2023 lineup has been revealed in great detail. The company's 2023 foldable lineup is rumored to feature a revamped slimmer and lighter hinge that will enable the Fold and Flip to close fully flat. Besides the usual internal upgrades, which include the switch to a faster and more efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 'for Galaxy' chip and 12GB RAM, the new foldables might use faster UFS 4.0 storage.

2 Images Close

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is rumored to house a bigger 3.26" outer display, and it will be interesting to see how Samsung optimizes its software to take advantage of it. The two foldables should launch with Android 13-based One UI 5.1.1 onboard, packing several foldable-specific features and improvements. This One UI 5.1 point release should reach the company's existing Flip and Fold devices and flagship smartphones within the next few weeks. Samsung is already running a One UI 5.1.1 beta program for the Fold 4 in South Korea.

Samsung also makes some of the best Android tablets, and it will further extend its dominance in this area with the Galaxy Tab S9 lineup. If the leaks are accurate, the new tablets won't pack any significant changes. Besides faster internals, they will sport an IP68 dust and water resistance, but that's about it.

Apart from new folding phones and tablets, Samsung could unveil the Galaxy Watch 6 series at its Unpacked event. While rumors indicate there won't be a Galaxy Watch 5 Pro successor this year, the company is bringing back the Classic model with its rotating bezel. The watches should sport a slightly faster Exynos chip, bigger display with slimmer bezels, and longer battery life.

Don't expect a Galaxy Watch 6 Pro to show up this year

More importantly, the Galaxy Watch 6 could be the first Android smartwatch to launch with Wear OS 4 and One UI 5 Watch. Based on Android 13, the next-gen of Wear OS will bring several new features, including native cloud backup, a new watch face format, and more. Samsung has been testing One UI 5 Watch for its existing Wear OS smartwatches for over a month. So expect the stable update to land within a few days or weeks.

You can read more about all the gadgets we expect to see at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 here.

Lastly, the Korean giant could announce the Android 14-based One UI 6 beta program for its existing flagship and premium devices, like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, at the event. There were rumors of the beta launching in the third week of July, but that did not happen. With Android 14's public release due soon, Samsung's One UI 6 beta program should also be ready to go live, and the Galaxy Unpacked event provides the perfect stage to make this announcement.

If you have already decided to buy Samsung's upcoming foldables, tablet, or Galaxy Watch 6, consider pre-reserving the device to get a $50 credit towards your purchase.