2024 has just begun, and Samsung is already holding its first major Unpacked event. The company is gearing up to announce the Galaxy S24 series and new AI features at its "Galaxy AI is coming" event later today (January 17), scheduled to start at 10 a.m. PST/1 p.m. ET. This will be the Korean company's first product launch event in San Jose, California. If you are not from the media but still want to watch the Galaxy S24 unveiling live, worry not. Samsung is livestreaming the event, so you can catch all the action as it happens.

When is the Samsung Galaxy S24 Unpacked launch event?

The Galaxy S24 launch event will officially start at 10 a.m. local time (1 p.m. ET) on January 17 at the SAP Center in San Jose, California. If you plan to watch the event live, check out its local start time in other time zones:

10 a.m. PST

6 p.m. GMT

7 p.m. CET

11:30 p.m. IST

2 a.m. CTT (Thursday)

2 a.m. ACT (Thursday)

3 a.m. KST (Thursday)

Samsung has only invited members of the press and influencers to the event, so if you were not invited, there's not much you can do. You can still catch all the action live from Samsung's live stream on YouTube. The company has also embedded the same video feed on its website.

How to watch the Samsung Galaxy S24 launch event live?

Samsung's listing for the Galaxy S24's launch event is not yet live on its YouTube channel, but that should change in the next few hours. When it does, we will embed the live stream here so you can catch all the announcements live from this page itself.

When the YouTube listing goes live, you can use the Notify me button to set a reminder about the event. YouTube will automatically remind you about the event a few minutes before it starts.

The benefit of the event being livestreamed on YouTube is that you can watch it on your TV, phone, console, or just about any other device that supports YouTube.

Samsung's best phone of 2024 is about to debut soon

Samsung has never launched its flagship Galaxy S phone so early in the year. But with the company facing stiff competition from Chinese Android manufacturers and iPhones, an early debut of its 2024 flagship phone could help with sales. The Galaxy S24 will steal all the limelight at the Unpacked event, but expect more announcements from Samsung. AI will be a big focus, with the company likely to show some innovative new AI-powered features.

If you missed the Galaxy S24 leaks from the last few weeks, you can read our What to expect from Samsung Unpacked 2024 event roundup to get an idea of all the potential announcements due later today.

Samsung Galaxy S24 preorders will likely start right after the event, at least in the US. The company typically provides great trade-in values and offers for early-bird buyers, so check them out if you plan to buy the Galaxy S24 Ultra or one of its smaller siblings. We will also have the best deals worth checking out after the event.