The OnePlus 11 got 2023 going as the first major smartphone launch of the year. It was announced in China, packing a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, and a 5,000mAh battery. A month later, OnePlus is now ready to bring its flagship smartphone to the rest of the world. The company has scheduled its Cloud 11 event on February 7 in India, where it will announce the OnePlus 11 — and here's how you can watch the global unveiling live.

When is the OnePlus 11 launch?

The OnePlus Cloud 11 event is scheduled for February 7 in India at 7:30 PM IST/3 PM CET/6 AM PT. OnePlus was selling tickets to the event for its die-hard fans to attend in person, but if you're in another part of the world, you can catch all the action from the live stream.

How to watch the OnePlus 11 launch event live

Just Samsung recently did at its own Unpacked, OnePlus will live stream the Cloud 11 launch event on YouTube. This means you can watch the event live on your PC, phone, tablet, or even your TV. The stream's listing is already up on YouTube, so use the Notify me button to automatically get a reminder a few minutes before the event is about to start.

What to expect from the OnePlus 11 event

The OnePlus 11 is not the only device the BBK-owned company intends to launch at its Cloud 11 event, though it should get the lion's share of the spotlight. Since the phone is already available in China, there's little left that's not known about it at this point: like we mentioned, you can expct a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, a 5,000mAh battery, and a triple-camera setup.

That said, there are a few changes in store, and we still need confirmation on just how fast the OnePlus 11 will charge in the US. 2021's OnePlus 10 Pro charging speed was limited to 65W in the US, despite the international model supporting 80W speeds. In China, the OnePlus 11 can be topped up at 100W, but it is unclear if the US variant will also support similar speeds.

The phone will arrive with Android 13-based OxygenOS 13, and based on OnePlus's new software policy, it will receive four OS updates and five years of security patches.

Besides the OnePlus 11, the OnePlus 11R will also debut at the event, as confirmed by the company late last month. Leaked specs suggest it will go with a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, and 100W fast charging support. The phone could make some sacrifices in the build quality and camera department to target a lower price point. Given that previous R-branded phones from OnePlus never made it outside China and India, the OnePlus 11R is also unlikely to come to the US or Europe.

Alongside the two phones, the OnePluds Buds Pro 2 will make its international debut. Each earbud houses an 11mm woofer and a 6mm tweeter to deliver excellent sound quality. OnePlus has teamed up with Danish loudspeaker maker Dynaudio to tune the earbuds to deliver deep bass, and ANC is also more effective than the original Buds Pro, with OnePlus claiming it can cancel out up to 48dB of noise.

Other product launches planned at the event include the OnePlus TV Q2 Pro, a 65-inch TV running Google TV. Based on the teasers from OnePlus, the television will sport thin bezels with a sleek design. It will likely be OnePlus's new flagship TV for the Indian market and the first one running Google TV out of the box. It is unclear if the TV will launch in Europe and the US.

Finally, the long-rumored OnePlus tablet will debut at its Cloud 11 event on February 7. The OnePlus Pad has leaked extensively in renders recently, detailing its design, including the giant rear camera cutout. Rumors suggest the tablet will feature an 11.6-inch 144Hz LCD panel, a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chip, and a 9,500mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. OnePlus could also bundle a stylus and a magnetic keyboard accessory with the tablet. It is unlikely that the OnePlus Pad will launch outside of India.

The OnePlus 11 and OnePlus Buds Pro 2 should go on sale immediately after the event, with other devices following suit a few days later.