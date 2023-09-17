The second week of the NFL season is well underway, and this weekend, the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots will once again battle it out on the field.

The Dolphins pulled off a win last week, while the New England lost, so these are two teams looking to make a splash here in week two. Last year, these two teams were neck and neck in the standings, and Miami managed to sneak into a wild card spot while the Patriots fell just short. So, the fact that Miami is coming off a win and New England is coming off a loss will likely add fuel to the fire, and it should be a great matchup to watch this weekend.

Whether you're rooting for one of the teams or simply have a passion for football, rest assured that we have everything you need to know about the game's schedule and streaming options.

When and where?

The Miami Dolphins will take on the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Kickoff will be at 8:20PM ET — 5:20PM PT, 1:20AM UK (Monday) — on Sunday, September 17, 2023.

How to watch the Dolphins vs. Patriots from anywhere

How to stream Dolphins vs. Patriots in the U.S.

If you happen to be in the United States and looking to catch the game, Peacock and Sling TV are your top choices since both offer NBC, the network that will be airing the game. However, there are other options available for streaming the match that are listed below.

How to watch Miami Dolphins @ New England Patriots in the UK

Catching all the games can be challenging for NFL fans in the UK. However, some decent options are available if you're a night owl and want to catch the game early Monday morning.