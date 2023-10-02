Summary Google will be announcing the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro phones, the Pixel Watch 2, and possibly Android 14 during its Made by Google event on October 4.

The keynote is invite-only, but you can watch the reveal of the new Pixels live on YouTube, no matter where you are in the world.

You can set a reminder for the keynote on YouTube and watch it on any device of your choice. Preorders for the Pixel 8 series and Pixel Watch 2 will start right after the event.

It's that time of the year! Google is set to announce its new Pixel 8 and 8 Pro phones, its second smartwatch, and possibly roll out the stable release of Android 14. The Made by Google event is scheduled for October 4 and starts at 10 a.m. ET in New York. Now, don't worry if you are not invited to the keynote or don't live in New York. Google will livestream the reveal of the new Pixels live on YouTube, so you can watch it live irrespective of which part of the world you are in.

When is the Made by Google launch event?

The Made by Google keynote will start at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT in New York on October 4. This is an invite-only event, so only eligible press members can attend it. Google's livestream for the product launch should go live on YouTube about 10–15 minutes before the scheduled time.

A team from Android Police will be at the event to bring you all the action and information about the new Pixel devices. But you can also tune into the YouTube stream to catch Google talking about its upcoming devices live.

How to watch the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel Watch 2 launch event live?

Google's listing for its Pixel 8 launch keynote on October 4 is already live on YouTube. It also lists the event start time in your local time zone. Use the Notify me button to set a reminder about the keynote. The YouTube app will send you a reminder a few minutes before the event starts.

Google has several other streams for the event with translations in some popular languages. Find them all below:

Made by Google Keynote with American Sign Language interpretation: View

Made by Google Keynote with Japanese translations: View

Made by Google Keynote with German translations: View

Made by Google Keynote with Spanish translations: View

Since the event is being livestreamed on YouTube, you can watch it on any device of your choice: Android, iPhone, tablet, smart TV, or tablet.

Pixel 8, Pixel Watch 2, and more incoming!

The Made by Google keynote on October 4 will be packed with several new device announcements. The Pixel 8 series will be the show's main star, but there are several other devices that Google will unveil at the event. You can also expect Google to finally start rolling out Android 14 for compatible devices after the keynote. Here’s everything you can expect at the Made by Google event on October 4.

Google will start accepting preorders for the Pixel 8 series and the Pixel Watch 2 right after the keynote. So make sure to keep your wallet ready if you plan to buy any of the new devices.