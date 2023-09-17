The reigning Super Bowl champs are in action for week two of the NFL season as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Jacksonville Jaguars this weekend.

Although the Chiefs went all the way last year, their 2023 - 2024 season has started out on a whimper as they lost last week to the Detroit Lions. You can bet they will be itching to get back in the win column after that one-point loss, but Jacksonville is coming off a very strong win against the Colts last week. Plus, the Jaguars went 3-0 in the preseason, meaning they have yet to fumble so far in 2023.

If you're a football fan, we've got everything you need to stay up to date on the game's schedule and streaming options. Whether you're rooting for a particular team or just love the sport, we've got you covered.

When and where?

Kickoff for the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars game will be at 1:00 PM ET (10:00AM PT, 6:00PM UK) on Sunday, September 17, 2023. The game will take place at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

How to watch the Chiefs vs. Jaguars from anywhere

How to stream Chiefs vs. Jaguars in the U.S.

If you're looking to stream the game here in the U.S., your best options are going to be Sling TV or DirecTV Stream, as both those service carry CBS Sports broadcasts, which is the network that will be airing the game. Of course,e those aren't your only options, so check out all the places you can stream the game this weekend below.

How to watch the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars in the UK

NFL fans in the UK can have a tough time finding the game, but that doesn't mean you don't have a couple of good options. NFL Game Pass International is available exclusively through DAZN, which for mega NFL fans, will be the absolute best way to stream the game.