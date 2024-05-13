Summary Google I/O 2024 will focus heavily on advancing AI technology in both hardware and software products.

The event will take place on May 14 in Mountain View, California, with live streaming available for all.

Expect updates on Android 15, Wear OS, ChromeOS, and possibly new hardware announcements.

If you're a fan or Android or Google products in general, there's no bigger event for the year than Google I/O. At last year's event, we saw Google take the stage and introduce some of its AI plans. A year later, we should see how the company plans to push this technology forward by introducing it into its current and upcoming products, both hardware and software. While AI will be a huge focus at this year's event, there's always the chance that we may also get to see some new hardware too. To be frank, this is going to be one of the most important events to date for the company, so expectations are running high.

When does Google I/O 2024 begin?

Much like every year, Google I/O is once again taking place in May. The event will be live and take place in Mountain View, California, which means those in the US will get a daytime event set to take place on May 14 with a start time of 10 a.m. PT or 1PM east coast time. If you were lucky enough to get an invitation, you'll be in the stands watching one of the biggest Google events this year, and if not, you'll still be able to enjoy the event unfold live, with a live stream that will take place on the same day.

How to watch Google I/O 2024

The easiest way to catch the event is going to be through the embedded video you see right below. Of course, this feed is just coming through YouTube, so if you feel better watching it direct, you can always head to the I/O keynote page and watch it there or catch the American Sign Language version, which is also on YouTube.

Now, if you are here ahead of the event, you're going to be able to click the video and set a notification for later. This will alert you at the right time, just when the show is about to start. If you're here during the stream, you'll just be able to watch straight away. And if you happen to miss it, don't worry, you'll be able to watch the presentation at your leisure as Google keeps the stream up, so people can catch it at a later time.

What to expect at Google I/O 2024

We're bound to see some exciting things at Google I/O, and while we don't know about everything that's coming down the pipeline, we do have an idea of some of the things to expect thanks to the official event schedule that was shared a few weeks ago. With AI being a focus of so many companies lately, there's a very good chance that we're going to hear about Google's ambitions in the space.

The company has been working hard on Bard, now Gemini, for the past year, and it has also been integrating it into a variety of its own products, along with products from big names like Samsung. While exciting, there seems to be a little industry fatigue when it comes to AI, so hopefully Google will have a lot more to talk about outside of that space as well.

Although it has been in beta, we hope that Android 15 will make an appearance at this event, along with new information or enhancements about Wear OS. Google also has some plans for ChromeOS according to the schedule, along with many other topics that are going to be important to consumers as well as developers. Of course, if you want, you can always check out the full schedule on Google's website and see if anything catches your eye.

When it comes to hardware, that's where things get a little more murky, as Google has already announced its mid-range Pixel 8a in full ahead of the event. Many expected the device to get some show time during the event, but Google seemingly had other plans as it is now available for pre-order ahead of I/O. There's also the possibility that Google will "reintroduce" the Pixel Tablet as a standalone tablet at the event as well.

As you can tell, there's a lot to be excited about, especially if you're someone that's really into the software side of things. So check back to watch the show or to see all our reporting about and from the event on May 14.