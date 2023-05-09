When it comes to Android, the single biggest conference of the year is definitely Google I/O. This year's event is expected to showcase more hardware than usual, with Google perhaps unveiling a midrange phone, a foldable, and a tablet. This is all in addition to updates on Android 14, sneak peaks at the progress of AI projects like Google Bard, and developer-focused presentations that will shape industry trends well into 2024.

When does Google I/O 2023 start?

The Google I/O keynote is expected to start at 10 a.m. Pacific on Wednesday, May 10, which is 1 p.m. for those of you on the east coast. If last year's keynote is anything to go by, this part of the presentation should have a runtime of about two hours. CEO Sundar Pichai will likely kick things off, then we should hear from other high-ranking Googlers like Rick Osterloh and Prabhakar Raghavan.

This year's I/O will have a different timeframe than pre-pandemic iterations of the event. Instead of spanning multiple days, the keynote and all subsequent conferences will take place solely on Wednesday, May 10. This may result in some of the smaller presentations running concurrently, but the keynote should be shown entirely by itself.

How to watch Google I/O 2023

You can watch the keynote from the YouTube embed below — or if you'd rather, you can head directly to the standard YouTube stream or the American Sign Language version.

If you're reading this before the event has started, you can open the stream in the YouTube app and tap the bell icon to be notified when the event goes live. If you catch this while the stream is in progress, YouTube should allow you to rewind the feed using the scrubber controls at the bottom of the video. If you're looking to watch after the keynote has concluded, there's usually a waiting time of an hour or so while the finalized video processes, but after that, you should be able to view the video like any other.

As for the other, smaller conferences, links aren't up just yet, but you should be able to find live streams on Google's YouTube channel. The same rules apply, so you should be able to pause and rewind while the events are ongoing, and there will be a waiting time after the event before the finalized videos process and become available again.

What to expect at Google I/O 2023

Google has posted its full I/O 2023 program, but no exact times are given other than the keynote's start. However, from this, we know there will be talks on Android 14, Chrome OS, Google Home, Material Design, and the Google Play Store. And if only because this is a Google event in 2023, we know AI will be a big part of what's discussed — the company even has What's New in Generative AI and What's New in Machine Learning talks scheduled, and big-ticket items will surely be discussed during the keynote.

For the keynote in particular, we can only speculate, but leaks have painted a pretty clear picture of what to expect. Google's midrange Pixel 7a should be unveiled in its entirety, with the phone potentially going on sale right after the event. We also expect to see an all-new foldable fittingly called the Pixel Fold, as well as a large-screen device with a speaker stand that doubles as a smart home hub called the Pixel Tablet — but these devices may not be up for sale right away, though there could be some sort of preorder event following I/O. Finally, if we're lucky, we might even see a glimpse of Google's upcoming flagships, the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro.