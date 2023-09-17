Off the back of a big win against rivals Manchester United, Arsenal is heading into this weekend's Super Sunday matchup with high hopes as it faces an Everton club that is still trying to find its footing, having only one draw and three losses to start its season. But don't be fooled by the stats; this matchup should be more competitive than it seems, especially as Arsenal will return to Goodison Park with some battered but not sidelined players after the international break. Arsenal are still favored to win, but will the Gunners be able to pull off its first away win at Everton since 2017? Here's how to tune in and find out.

When and where?

The Everton vs. Arsenal Premier League match is set to start at 11:30 AM Eastern (8:30 AM Pacific, 4:30 PM UK) on Sunday, September 3. This match will be taking place at Everton's Goodison Park in Liverpool.

How to watch Everton vs. Arsenal from anywhere

While we'd all love to watch the match on a big screen and some good snacks from the comfort of our homes, football waits for no man or woman to get back from their exotic island vacation or the family reunion your mother guilted you into driving 200 miles for. That's okay; this is what VPNs were made for. While the best VPNs are best known for helping protect your internet history and connection, they also allow you to pretend anywhere in the world is actually home sweet home, where the Wi-Fi is free and the live streams are effortless!

ExpressVPN is one of our favorite VPNs, and it makes changing your virtual location as easy as a few taps on your phone or computer. With properly placed location data, those traveling geo-locks get a time-out, and you are free to watch the match in peace. Between the 24/7 support, great range of server locations, and consistent speed, ExpressVPN is easy to recommend, especially to those who are new to the world of data security and location spoofing.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out all the best VPN deals available right now.

Source: ExpressVPN ExpressVPN ExpressVPN is one of our favorite VPN services that's available right now. Not only is it easy to use, but the company provides great customer support and backs it all with a 30-day money-back guarantee. See at ExpressVPN

How to stream Everton vs. Arsenal in the US

American fans have more streaming options for this match than our friends across the pond, although, technically, the match is exclusive to NBC. You can go directly to the source with the Peacock app — Spectrum TV or Internet subscribers can get a free year of Peacock for a limited time — or through streaming TV subscriptions from Sling TV, YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV or DirecTV Stream. Sling TV is a bit more affordable than the other streaming TV services, but Peacock is still the best bet.

How to watch Everton vs. Arsenal in the UK

Just like Arsenal's last match, this match is exclusive to Sky Sports in the UK, with pre-match coverage beginning at 16:00. If you're a subscriber, you can watch on the Sky Sports channel or Sky Go app. If you don't want to pay for the full Sky TV package, Now Sports is a more affordable alternative.