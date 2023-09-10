Week 1 of the NFL 2023 season is under way and as part of the action the Carolina Panthers are making the short trek over to Georgia to take on the Atlanta Falcons. The two teams finished up the 2022 NFL season with the same record, coming in with 7 wins and 10 losses, which should lead to a pretty competitive game between the two sides. Will home turf give the Falcons an advantage or will the Panthers come out looking to make a statement in Week 1?

There's only one way to find out. If you want to tune in and watch the game as it happens live, this guide has you covered.

When and where?

The Panthers vs Falcons game is set to start at 1:00PM Eastern (10:00AM Pacific, 6:00PM UK) on Sunday, September 10. The two teams will play at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

How to watch Panthers vs Falcons from anywhere

How to stream Carolina Panthers vs Atlanta Falcons in the US

If you're in the US and want to tune in and watch the Panthers battle the Falcons live as it happens, Fubo TV may be your best bet. The game is being broadcasted on Fox, but it will also be available through NFL+ and NFL Sunday Ticket, so be sure to check all your options now.

How to watch Carolina Panthers vs Atlanta Falcons in the UK

In the UK, the best way to tune in and watch the game will be through DAZN. The streaming service has an option called NFL Game Pass which will allow you to watch all of the NFL games that take place this season.