This weekend two of the Premier League's Big Six are duking it out, as Arsenal host Manchester United at the Emirates for the biggest game in the competition's fourth weekend.

Both teams have had a mixed start to the season, with two wins apiece, but Arsenal's draw against Fulham has kept them ahead of their old rivals in the table. In their match-ups last season, each team won their home game, which might make Arsenal confident this weekend. But will United's 2-0 victory in preseason give them a psychological edge?

Whichever team you support - or if you're just a neutral excited about this weekend's biggest fixture - here's how to tune in live from anywhere in the world.

When and where?

The Arsenal vs Man United Premier League match is set to start at 11:30AM Eastern (8:30AM Pacific, 4:30PM UK) on Sunday, September 3. The match takes place at Emirates Stadium in London.

How to watch Arsenal vs Man United from anywhere

How to stream Arsenal vs Man United in the US

If you're in the US and want to tune in and watch Arsenal take on Man United live, Peacock and Sling TV are your best bets. Both services offer NBC as an option, which is where the Premier League match will be broadcast. There are other options as well, so be sure to check them out below.

How to watch Arsenal vs Manchester United in the UK

In the UK, the match will be broadcast exclusively by Sky Sports, with coverage beginning half an hour before kick-off. You can watch the game on the Sky Sports channel if you're a subscriber, through the Sky Go app, or via a cheaper Now Sports subscription if you don't need a full Sky package.