Italy's Serie A is among the top football leagues in the world, and it's got one barn-burner of a rivalry match this weekend between two of Milan's best teams. This highly anticipated showdown is kicking back off derby play following the September 9 international break, and both clubs are tied at the top of the league's leaderboard. Neither wants to give up their first loss of the season, especially to their cross-town competition.

This match is certain to get loud and get heated (despite the rainy forecast), and if you're planning to take it all in without a flight to gorgeous Milan, we have you covered.

When and where?

This match kicks off at 12:00 PM ET (18:00 local CEST time, 17:00 UK time, or 9:00 AM Pacific) on Saturday, September 16, at Giuseppe Meazza in Milano, Italy.

How to watch Inter vs. AC Milan from anywhere

Life never stops, and neither do our favorite sporting events. While you may have been dragged to that weekend work "retreat" or be traveling internationally for work (or that long-overdue vacation), that doesn't mean you have to leave all your favorite shows and streaming content behind. Using one of the best VPNs can not only protect your digital data; it can also make you seem like you're watching from home even if you're thousands of miles away.

Changing location servers is easy in a VPN service, and you'll be able to take advantage of 24/7 customer support, fast speeds, and consistent performance.

How to stream Inter vs. AC Milan in the US

While most major international football leagues show up on cable networks at least part of the time, Serie A is hosted in the United States on Paramount+ and Paramount Plus only. Now, that's not to say it's the only app you can watch it on, as Paramount+ is available as an add-on channel on many streaming services, both "normal" catalog streaming and live TV streaming services, such as Amazon Prime, Hulu, Sling, and YouTube TV. This allows you the flexibility of watching the match on the interface you're most familiar with or natively on Paramount+.

How to watch Inter vs AC Milan in the UK

TNT Sports has broadcast and streaming rights for this Serie A match in the United Kingdom, with the TNT Sports live stream hosted on Discovery+.