Snapchat is a popular communication app with plenty of staying power. When it was introduced, the novelty of pairing texts with images took the world by storm. Self-deleting messages added to the intrigue of the platform.

What if those self-deleting messages are images you'd like to hold on to? Many users buy phones with good camera specs, like the Google Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro, and don't want to lose pictures from Snapchat. There are a few potential answers to this dilemma whether you use an Android or an iOS device.

Aren't Snaps meant to disappear?

Snaps are meant to self-destruct, but there are circumstances where users want to preserve them. Snapchat knows this and made it possible to replay Snaps or save them in a conversation. You can also save the pictures you take with Snapchat's camera to your Snapchat memories and camera roll to keep them permanently stored. If you're dealing with a serious case of fully deleted images, there are some options for you to try.

How to replay and save Snaps on Snapchat

It's a simple process to replay or save Snaps. Make sure you have the most recent version of Snapchat downloaded.

Open the Snapchat app. Tap the chat icon near the lower-left corner of the screen. Close Tap the chat icon on the right side of the conversation of interest. Tap the solid red square to view the snap. 2 Images Close Tap and hold the hollow red square to replay or save. Choose if you want to Replay or Save in Chat. 2 Images Close

This allows you to view Snaps that disappeared or save them in the conversation. You can also take a screenshot if you prefer. The sender is notified if you replay a snap, save a snap, or take a screenshot.

How to recover deleted Snaps on Android or iOS

If you're trying to recover Snaps that were previously saved in Snapchat but are now deleted, there is some hope. These steps work the same for Android smart devices as well as iPhones and iPads.

Open the Snapchat app. Tap the profile icon in the upper-left corner. Tap the settings icon in the upper-right corner. 2 Images Close Scroll down and tap My Data. Enter your login information and tap Log In. 2 Images Close Tap the include memories toggle so that it turns green and choose a recovery time frame. Enter your email address and tap Submit Request. Open the email from Snapchat and click the link as directed. 2 Images Close Enter your login information and tap Log In. Click the link for the .zip file below the title Your Data is Ready. 2 Images Close

All that's left is to find the file in your downloads folder. Your phone can unzip the file when you click on it, which you need to do to view the contents. Now you can look for folders containing deleted snaps or memories.

Other ways to recover deleted Snaps

If the above methods didn't help you find the Snaps you're looking for, you may need to get a little more creative. You can restore your phone to a backup from when the Snaps weren't deleted. This can be done using iCloud backup for Apple products and Google Drive backup for Android devices. Be cautious with this method because it erases any changes to your device or data since the backup was created.

There are also third-party data recovery applications you can check out if you're willing to go the extra mile. These generally require you to connect your phone to your computer via USB and run the application on the computer. These programs tend to be OS-specific, so make sure you research which software is best for your smart device and follow the directions provided by the developer.

Hold your Snapchat memories close

Having a saved record of moments in your life where Snapchat is involved can be nice. Knowing how to replay, save, and recover Snaps is handy if you use the app often. If you're interested in sharing memories and photos with a group of friends, it's worth knowing how to make a Snapchat group chat.