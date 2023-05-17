There are plenty of ways to improve and legitimize your online presence. Verifying your YouTube account is an essential step in that process. Verification gives your channel credibility and unlocks various features that can help you on your YouTube journey.

Many users hoping to enhance their YouTube experience opt for one of the best new Android tablets. But there's more you can do than upgrade your hardware. Whether you're a content creator or an avid YouTube watcher, verifying your account can be helpful.

Things to do before you verify your YouTube account

The process for verifying your YouTube account is simple. Still, there are a few things to keep in mind before getting started. The verification method involves a texted verification code or a voice call, so make sure you have a phone nearby that can be used. It's also worth noting that some newer accounts are prompted to verify during the signup process. If you paired your phone number with your YouTube account when you signed up, your account may already be verified.

How to verify your YouTube account

Follow these steps to verify your YouTube account. This is the process for already existing accounts that aren't yet verified. Start by opening YouTube in your web browser and logging in. You can skip steps 1 through 5 by going to the YouTube verification page.

Click your profile icon in the upper-right corner. Click Settings. Click Channel status and features. Click the drop-down arrow next to Intermediate features. Click Verify Phone Number. Choose how you would like to receive your verification code (text or automated call). Select your country and input your phone number. Click Get Code and wait to receive your verification code. Enter the six-digit verification code that you received and click Submit.

Your YouTube account is verified after completing these steps. Make sure to try out the extra features you can now access.

Perks of having a verified YouTube account

Account verification is especially useful for content creators on YouTube. This is an important step if you're attempting to grow your YouTube channel. You'll have access to many useful features that can improve your experience on the platform. Verified YouTube accounts can upload videos that are longer than 15 minutes, customize thumbnails, and livestream content. Verified accounts can also appeal content ID claims. Beyond these extra features, verification adds credibility and can help create more authentic engagement.

Not receiving your verification code?

You should receive the verification code immediately after selecting Get Code. If you didn't receive the verification code during the verification process, there are a few things to consider.

Some regions and carriers don't support text messages from Google. Although it's uncommon, this could be an obstacle if you chose to receive the verification code via text. You can troubleshoot this by trying the voice call option or using a different phone. It's also possible that too many accounts are attempting to verify with the same phone number. If this is the case, you'll get an error message that says, "This phone number has already created the maximum number of accounts." A single phone number can only be associated with two accounts per year. Finally, depending on your carrier and location, text messages can sometimes be delayed. Try the automated voice call verification option if it's been over a few minutes.

Maximize your experience on YouTube with verification

Verifying your YouTube account is a straightforward process that can make a significant difference in your online presence. Verified accounts gain access to several useful features that are particularly helpful for content creators. The extra features and credibility are worth the few minutes it takes to verify. If you want to expand your interaction with YouTube's platform, learn about YouTube TV.