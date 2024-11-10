WhatsApp introduced a Chat Lock feature for iPhones and high-end and budget Android phones to make your conversations more private. The only limitation of this feature is that chats appear in a Locked Chats folder at the top of the chat list, making it easy for anyone with access to your phone to know you have conversations locked away.

While they can't access your conversations, they could draw unwanted attention. To resolve this, WhatsApp offers a Secret Code feature to make it harder for people to find your locked chats. We explain what this is and how to use it.

What does the Secret Code do?

WhatsApp's Secret Code lets you set a unique password to improve the privacy of your locked chats. This feature also gives you the option to hide the Locked Chats folder from your chat list. After activating this, you'll type the Secret Code in your search bar to find your locked chats.

If you get the code wrong or someone tries to access your locked chats without knowing the code, your locked chats remain hidden.

How to set up the Secret Code

Before you can set up a Secret Code, you need to lock your chats on WhatsApp. After that's done, here's how to set up the code:

Launch WhatsApp and open the Locked Chats folder. Tap the overflow menu (the three vertical dots) in the upper-right corner of the page. Select Chat lock settings. Tap Secret code. Close Enter a code. It can include letters or emojis, but choose something you can remember. Tap Next and reenter your secret code. If you see the message "Secret codes match," select Done. Close

Your Secret Code is now set up. You can also choose to hide your locked chats from the chat list. To do this, go back to the Chat lock settings page and tap the toggle next to Hide locked chats. When you want to view your locked chats, enter your Secret Code in the Chats tab.

Close

Limitations to WhatsApp's Secret Code feature

WhatsApp's Secret Code gives you an extra layer of privacy. However, it has a few limitations. For one, accessing locked chats is harder, given that you need to enter the code each time you want to view them. This can be inconvenient if you frequently access your locked chats folder.

Additionally, if someone knows your code, they can bypass this layer of security. This is why using other security measures like two-factor authentication is best. Another limitation is that if you forget your Secret Code, you must rely on clearing all your locked chats to access the chat window, which could lead to losing data you haven't backed up.

What to do if you forget your Secret Code

WhatsApp recommends choosing a memorable Secret Code so that you don't forget it. However, if this happens, you can unlock and clear your locked chats to unlock them. To do this, go to Settings > Privacy > Chat lock > Unlock and clear locked chats.

You can restore unlocked and cleared chats if your last backup occurred before you cleared the chat. However, any chats you clear after a backup are usually lost.

Other ways to keep WhatsApp chats more private

Setting up a Secret Code and locking your chats is a great option if you primarily use the WhatsApp app on your mobile device. If you use WhatsApp on your desktop or laptop, you can't use the Secret Code feature or the chat-locking functionality. However, you can archive your chats on WhatsApp's web platforms to reduce their visibility. While archived chats are still accessible, they remain out of sight, making it harder for people to find them.