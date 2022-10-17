With over 2 billion monthly active users, WhatsApp is the most popular chat application in the world. The app offers a simple and intuitive user interface, notable features, and hidden tips and tricks that make it a joy to use. One thing that has been missing from WhatsApp's arsenal of features is an independent Android tablet app. However, with the new multi-device feature, you can now use WhatsApp on your tablet. So, if you want to use WhatsApp on your tablet, here is how to do it.

How to use WhatsApp on your tablet

The multi-device feature in WhatsApp allows you to use WhatsApp on five devices at once, including your primary smartphone. So you can use WhatsApp on your phone and four linked devices, including tablets, desktops, and WhatsApp Web.

The multi-device feature on tablets is in beta and only works on Android tablets. If you are not a beta tester on WhatsApp or use an iPad, you will have to use WhatsApp web to access your chats. We explain both of these methods below.

Use WhatsApp on your tablet using multi-device

The benefit of using the multi-device login is that your tablet WhatsApp app works independently of your phone app. That means you can receive and send messages from your tablet, even if your phone has no internet connection.

For this part of the guide, you must be a part of the beta program on WhatsApp. Also, before you proceed, update the WhatsApp app on your tablet and phone to the latest beta version, as the feature works on WhatsApp beta version 2.22.21.6 or later.

Launch the WhatsApp app on your tablet and tap the Agree and Continue button. A QR code appears. Close Open the WhatsApp app on your phone. Tap the three-dot menu in the upper-right corner Select the Linked devices option. 2 Images Close Tap the Link a device button. The phone asks you to authenticate with your PIN or fingerprint. After you authenticate, WhatsApp opens a code scanner. Use it to scan the QR code on your tablet. 2 Images Close After you scan, WhatsApp will take a few minutes to download your chats and history on the tablet. Close

Use WhatsApp on your tablet using WhatsApp Web

If you are not a part of the WhatsApp beta program or use iPad, you can access your chats on WhatsApp using the WhatsApp Web app. It works the same way as WhatsApp Web on a desktop.

Open a browser on your tablet and go to Web.WhatsApp.Com. Open the WhatsApp app on your Android smartphone, and tap the three-dot menu in the upper-right corner. Choose the Linked devices option. 2 Images Close Tap the Link a device button. Scan the QR code on WhatsApp web to get your messages. Close On an iPhone, open WhatsApp and tap the Settings icon in the lower-right corner. Tap Linked devices. 2 Images Close Tap Link a device. Scan the QR code to use WhatsApp web on your tablet. 2 Images Close

Use WhatsApp on your tablet

Since the new WhatsApp multi-device feature for tablets has been released to beta testers, we are hopeful that the company will finally allow users to use the same WhatsApp account on two phones. Many of us carry two smartphones simultaneously, and it will be great to be able to access our chats on both smartphones.