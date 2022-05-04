Phone calls died in 2010, giving way to SMS. Social media apps then spelled the death of both SMS and human interaction. The emoji and, more specifically, its use as a substitute for meaningful conversation in messaging apps is but the latest way to pull us even further apart. Regardless of the inevitable downfall of society that will result, we can all agree that message reactions on WhatsApp couldn’t come a moment sooner. Messaging apps like Facebook Messenger, Instagram, and even Google’s recently-implemented RCS all feature seamless message reactions. Let’s look at how WhatsApp’s message reactions work, so you can tell people exactly how you feel about their memes.

Who can use WhatsApp message reactions?

WhatsApp message reactions exited beta testing on May 5, 2022, becoming available to all users on Android, iOS, and desktop app versions. Android users on version 2.22.10.74 and iOS users on version 22.9.76 all have access to the emoji react feature.

How do you react to a message on WhatsApp?

If you're a long-time user of other Meta messaging services or pretty much any other major messaging platform, you'll find the reactions to be intuitive. In case you’re not familiar with Facebook Messenger or Instagram’s messaging interface, reacting to a message is simple — just follow these steps:

Open WhatsApp (the same applies to Facebook Messenger and Instagram). Long press the message to which you wish to react. A pop-up will appear with six available emoji. Select one of the six emoji in the pop-up to use as the reaction. Your message reaction will appear below the message you previously selected. 2 Images Close

Now you have the power to wordlessly react to messages how you see fit.

How do you react to a message on WhatsApp web?

Using the emoji reaction feature on the web and desktop versions of WhatsApp is very similar to the mobile version, but adapted to a new input method. To react to a message on WhatsApp web or the desktop app, open a chat and follow these steps:

Hover your cursor over the message you want to react to. This should reveal a small emoji icon next to the message. Click the emoji icon to show the emoji selection pop-up. In the pop-up, click the emoji reaction you want to use.

After step three above, you should see your emoji reaction underneath the message you reacted to.

2 Images

Close

How to remove reacts on WhatsApp

If you've accidentally reacted to someone's message inappropriately, you can remove the reaction:

Tap on the emoji at the bottom of the message. In the pop-up, tap your reaction to remove it from the message. 3 Images Close

If you tried the steps above, and you don't see reaction notifications in WhatsApp, check the Play Store, App Store, or APKMirror for the latest version of WhatsApp.

By default, WhatsApp will notify you when someone reacts to a message you have sent in a group or private chat, but you can change this behavior in the app settings. You can locate different reaction notifications options for groups and direct messages under Settings -> Notifications as toggles called Reaction Notifications.

4 Images

Close

What emoji can you use to react on WhatsApp?

While the message reactions feature only launched with six basic emoji—thumbs up, heart, laughing face, a surprised face, crying face, and folded hands (praying, or thanks)—some beta users reported that different emoji and skin tones are already rolling out. Users are seeing the expanded emoji on Android beta versions 2.22.15.6, 2.22.15.7, and the WhatsApp iOS beta version 22.14.0.7, though these updates are server-side, so there's no guarantee the feature will be available if you update.

Close

Presumably, WhatsApp is ironing out some bugs and making sure that the feature is rock solid before a wider release. A limited rollout is typical for new features, and the same happened when reactions were first launched on WhatsApp. If you don’t see the updated roster of emoji yet, make sure you keep the app updated to the latest version in the coming weeks. If the original emoji reactions launch is anything to go by, it won’t take long for the additional emoji to become available.

Who needs words?

Message reactions in WhatsApp are an easy way to eliminate unnecessary clutter that results from the current practice of sending emoji as reactions to messages. We’ve all been in those group chats and received back-to-back notification alerts because the whole group thought your aunt's cat was the cutest thing around.

If you're not into the idea of selling your data to Meta, Google Messages also has message reactions! Or you can avoid messaging people altogether, and see what other great apps Android has to offer.