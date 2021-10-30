Ever found yourself needing to send a long WhatsApp message to a friend that just takes forever on a smartphone keyboard? Or would you like to feel even more connected and have WhatsApp at your fingertips while you work on your PC. Fortunately, it's quick and simple to log in to WhatsApp on a laptop or desktop computer, no matter the operating system. It's super convenient to have all your WhatsApp chats available when you're away from your phone, and you'll no longer need to constantly switch between devices if you're busy working or, more importantly, playing a game.

There are two methods for using WhatsApp on your desktop or laptop — one through a simple web page and another involving a relatively light program you can install on your computer. In this quick how-to, we'll be explaining how you can use one of these two options to take your chats to your computer.

WhatsApp Web or the desktop app

If you want to use the simple web app, head to web.whatsapp.com in your browser. Alternatively, you can download the WhatsApp app for Mac or Windows PC. It doesn't really matter which one you choose here, as they largely operate the same. After you've chosen one of these options, the setup process remains the same, as outlined below.

Either on the web or in the app, you should see a QR code next to some instructions. It's now time to turn to your smartphone. Open WhatsApp, and then go to the three-dot menu in the top right and select Linked devices. In older versions of WhatsApp, this option might be hidden inside Settings instead. Next, tap the Link a device button and then point your phone at the QR code on your desktop or laptop screen. Once you've done that, and after some loading, all of your WhatsApp chats will appear on your computer.

You'll find all of the familiar chat features in the desktop version of the app, such as the paperclip icon just to the left of the text box for attaching files from your PC, plus you can also take photos and videos using your device's webcam. There's also the trusty emoji picker and a mic button for sending voice messages. When you're ready to send a message, you can simply press Enter on your keyboard, or click the green arrow to the right of the text box. It's should all be pretty intuitive to seasoned WhatsAppers.

There you have it, you're now all set to free your WhatsApp chats from the confines of your phone! If you're looking for more help getting to grips with the end-to-end encrypted messaging service, be sure to check out our guide on how to send disappearing messages.

