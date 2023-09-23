Your online privacy matters as much as your privacy in real life. With Meta bringing its end-to-end encryption messaging to WhatsApp, you're likely a data and privacy-conscious user. But what happens if you become physically separated from your smartphone? We carry our devices everywhere, and accidental mix-ups or leaving your dependable Android tablet unattended in a public space leaves devices open to prying eyes. With this in mind, consider locking down your intimate and private conversations on your WhatsApp account. Below, we walk you through the steps to lock WhatsApp messaging content using the Chat Lock feature.

What is WhatsApp Chat Lock?

In May 2023, WhatsApp rolled out a new Chat Lock feature. Meta introduced this feature to bring WhatsApp Messenger's security and privacy protection to another level. You gain control over your contact and group chats by placing those threads into a hidden folder that only you can access or see via passcode, fingerprint, and face ID.

Eventually, WhatsApp plans to roll out more options for this privacy feature, such as the ability to create unique passwords for individual chats you want to hide. You can view these private conversations in a separate locked chat folder. If you change your mind about locking down those threads, you can reverse the settings with a simple toggle.

As a result of using the Chat Lock feature, notifications for a new message received from that contact in your locked chat are also hidden. Meta ensures that the new WhatsApp Chat Lock feature encapsulates complete privacy and security while using the app. So you no longer have to stress over prying eyes from your closest friend or family members who have access to your device. Now, with the WhatsApp Chat Lock option, you can keep your intimate conversations out of anyone's reach.

If you've been a hesitant user of WhatsApp in the past, we included the Play Store download widget below to get you started on this new update. iPhone and iPad users can download WhatsApp on the App Store.

How to turn on WhatsApp Chat Lock on Android and iPhone

Meta rolled out the WhatsApp Chat Lock feature for both Android and iOS. But it requires navigating the app to turn on this (optional) setting. Below, we walk you through how to activate the chat lock option for all your WhatsApp conversations. Before getting started, ensure your device has the latest version of WhatsApp installed.

Open the WhatsApp messaging app. Tap a chat log (profile picture) you want to hide. Tap the i icon to open the chat info settings. 2 Images Close Scroll down and tap the Chat Lock option. Turn on Lock this chat with fingerprint. Alternatively, set up a passcode and face recognition (for iPhone and iPad users). 2 Images Close Tap View to see the chat placed in the Locked chats folder.

If you haven't set up device authentication before, you're asked to do so before using the WhatsApp Chat Lock feature. Visit the biometrics settings from your Android or Apple device to get started.

To see which chat logs have made your locked chats list, return to your locked chats folder by visiting the chat lists tab. Open the Locked chats folder to see a list of your locked threads.

How to turn off WhatsApp Chat Lock

You may opt to turn off Chat Lock, so here are a few simple steps to toggle this option off on the WhatsApp mobile app.

Open WhatsApp and swipe down the chat list to find the Locked chats folder. Tap Locked chats and navigate to chat info. Scan with fingerprint or Face ID to access the locked chats folder. 2 Images Close Select a WhatsApp chat from the locked chat list and tap the profile icon. Select the i icon to go to the chat info settings. Tap Chat lock. 2 Images Close Toggle off Lock this chat with fingerprint. Confirm the change in settings with the selected authentification or biometric method (fingerprint, face recognition, or passcode).

Similar to when you unarchive your archived chats, the turned-off chat-locked conversation reappears on your main list.

Adding a layer of security is only the start

You may be comfortably nestled into Meta's ecosystem with Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook, and the newest sibling, Threads, the latest app like X (formerly Twitter). With Meta's leg up in the race to take over social media, you can ensure every social and messaging app will receive more updates to improve the user experience.